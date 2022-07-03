Find out what Google knows about you and how to delete the information

O Google it is the largest digital library in the world today, at least practically. Everything a person would like to know can be found through the most popular online search engine of all time. In fact, google knows a lot about you and can share this information with many other people.

Therefore, it is essential to know that your data can be erased if you want to. Even what Google knows about you can be taken down. This is what global legislation determines, including Brazilian legislation, which guides how data protection and manipulation should be carried out.

What does Google know about you?

Basically, every type of form, message, registration, data and other information that you have already filled in was registered on your computer. There is a vast database of various things about you stored by Google. In addition, your preferences are registered there, in order to offer you the most assertive advertisements possible.

In other words, Google knows the following about you:

Complete location history (captured by GPS – Google Maps);

Preferences and purchases information;

Housing data;

Payment details, including credit card;

Relationships and related people;

Contact information;

Judicial information;

Views on YouTube, Blogs, Sites etc.;

Is it possible to delete the records?

Yup. You can request the deletion of your data. To do this, go to your Google account settings and find the privacy options to delete any history that you have recorded.

However, this attitude must be done frequently and in each of the products offered by Google itself. This means that you must access the search engine, YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, Docs and everything else you use from the company.

Ready! You can also send requests directly to Google Support to receive even more accurate information.