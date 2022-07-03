Flamengo doesn’t stop at Cebolinha and Vidal, and goes after Chilean striker

Everton Cebolinha was a long-awaited reinforcement in Gávea. After that, the most recent news from the ball market for the red-black fan is that Flamengo agreed to hire midfielder Arturo Vidal. However, the Chilean can win the company of a compatriot, it is the striker Alexis Sánchez, who currently defends Inter Milan.

According to information from the portal Goal Chile, Flamengo wasted no time and opened a conversation with the striker who lost ground in Italian football. Also according to the portal, no official proposal was made by Mais Querido. Sánchez is still interested in playing for Inter Milan in the 2022/23 season, but is already looking for alternatives as he is not an absolute starter in the Italian Club’s squad and should lose even more space with the return of Romelu Lukaku, who will make an attacking duo with Lautaro Martínez.

Flamengo’s goal would be to have one more player at European level. And despite not being at the height of his career, the 33-year-old striker is considered above average. Last season he played 38 games, scored nine goals and provided five assists. In the three seasons with Inter, there were 109 games, 20 goals scored, 19 assists and a total of direct participation in 39 goals for the Italian team.

In addition to Flamengo, the player revealed by Cobreloa (CHI) and with spells at Colo-Colo (CHI), River Plate (ARG), Udinese (ITA), Barcelona (ESP), Arenal (ING) and Manchester United (ING), wait for other offers. Among those interested are Sevilla, Villarreal and Galatasaray, who should face Rubro-Negro for the Chilean offensive.