Former Bahia striker, Rossi responds to speculation about going to rival in Serie B and moves Web

Bahia welcomes Grêmio at 4 pm this Sunday (3), at Arena Fonte Nova, in a match valid for the 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The clash marks not only the crossing between two champions of the national Serie A, but also a direct confrontation in the G-4 of the competition. Tricolor de Aço is currently third, with 28 points, followed by the Rio Grande do Sul team, with 25.

The team from Bahia comes to the match packed with a 2-0 away victory over Brusque. On the other hand, Grêmio also won in the previous round: 1-0 at Arena Grêmio against Londrina. If he wins, the Bahian tricolor can beat the vice-leader Vasco, or even surpass Cruzmaltino, depending on what the Cariocas do against Sport, at Maracanã.

Before Bahia and Vasco enter the field for Serie B, the weekend began with a player with a passage through both teams stirring speculation in the ball market: striker Rossi. The player played for Bahia between 2020 and 2021, adding 13 goals and 12 assists in 95 games. Before, he had defended Cruzmaltino.

Now 29 years old, Rossi currently defends Al-Faisaly, from Saudi Arabia, a team that was relegated in the last local competition. With a contract for another season, he has recently made publications with content aimed at Vasco. The Arena Cruzmaltina profile published this Friday (1st) a possible move by the athlete’s manager, favorable to his return to the Rio de Janeiro team. He manifested himself, responding only with the following sentence: “I don’t have a manager”.