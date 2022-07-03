Fortaleza announces hiring of Otero, ex-Corinthians and Atlético-MG, until the end of the season

Fortaleza announced this Saturday (2) the hiring of midfielder Otero, ex-Corinthians and Atlético-MG

O Strength announced this Saturday (2) the signing of midfielder oteroexCorinthians and Atlético-MG.

The 29-year-old was playing for blue crossfrom Mexico, and arrives at Leão with a contract until the end of the 2022 season.

“Otero played in Brazilian football with the shirts of Atlético-MG and Corinthians. Specialist in dead balls and strong kicks, the midfielder stood out in the Minas Gerais club for four years”, wrote Fortaleza.

“With experience in the Venezuelan national team, he played in the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. In addition to playing in other international competitions, such as the Copa Sudamericana and Conmebol Libertadores,” he added.

According to the president of Leão, Marcelo Paz, the midfielder arrives to “add a lot”.

“Otero is a player for the Venezuelan national team, he had good spells in Brazilian football, especially at Atlético-MG, but also at Corinthians. side, frontal foul and corner. It’s always a danger with him. The midfielder has the desire to return to Brazilian football, he chose Fortaleza and had other possibilities. And he comes to add a lot”, he said.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda during a game between Fortaleza and Estudiantes EFE/Jarbas Oliveira

“He can come to play a role as a number 10, a midfielder close to the goal and he can play a little open on the side too. above all, it adds character. It brings characteristics that the squad needs”, added the manager.

For Cruz Azul, Otero recorded 1 goal and 1 assist in 16 matches.

Fortaleza is in a difficult situation in the Brazilian Championship, occupying the bottom of the competition, with only 10 points conquered in 14 rounds.

In Libertadores, the tricolor team is in the round of 16 and tied the first leg against Estudiantes-ARG, at Castelão, by 1-1.