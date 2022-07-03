Gabigol decides, Santos loses to Flamengo in Vila and Bustos sees pressure grow

Santos reached its fifth consecutive match without a win of the season. On Saturday night, Peixe lost 2-1 to Flamengo, in Vila Belmiro, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Pedro and Gabigol scored the visitors’ goals, while Zanocelo scored.

With the defeat, coach Fabián Bustos saw the pressure on his work grow even more. The club has only one triumph in the last 12 matches. There are three setbacks and eight draws. As home team, by the way, there are already six unsuccessful matches.

With the result, Alvinegro Praiano dropped to eighth place in Nacional, with 19 points. Rubro-Negro, in turn, rose to seventh, with 21.

Santos now turns its attention to the Sudamericana. This Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), the team receives Deportivo Táchira-VEN, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. In the first leg, there was a tie from 1 to 1. Simultaneously, Flamengo faces Tolima at Maracanã, for the return of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. In the first leg, the Cariocas won 1-0.

The next match for Peixe in the Brasileirão is scheduled for Saturday, at 6 pm, against Atlético-GO, in Vila Belmiro. Rubro-Negro, in turn, will visit Corinthians on Sunday at 4 pm.

The game – Even playing away from home, the visitors started the first half dominating the ball possession and the main actions of the match. After so much going around the opposing area, the Gávea club managed to open the scoring in the 18th minute.

Marinho received on the right and sent a good ball to Everton Ribeiro, who went to the bottom line and crossed with precision to Pedro. The attacker then amended a beautiful volley and went out for the hug.

Moments later, shirt 21 had a great chance to expand. Victor Hugo shot from the right and crossed to his teammate. Alone in the small area, the striker headed wide. Next, it was Victor Hugo’s turn to take the leftovers in the area and hit low, but from the side.

Santos, on the other hand, only responded to the 38th. After launching the defense, Marcos Leonardo won at the top and found a good pass for Lucas Braga, who invaded the area and released his foot, forcing Santos to make a great save. Three minutes later, the script repeated itself. The attacker dominated from the left and hit with a deflection for another intervention by the goalkeeper.

2nd period

On the return of the break, Peixe tried to pressure in search of a tie. The team, however, had difficulties to transform possession of the ball into real chances to score. The first most dangerous opportunity came after nine minutes. Ângelo was triggered on the right, cut to the middle and hit placed. In the middle of the way, the ball deflected in the marking and passed scraping the post.

At 21, it was a tie. Zanocelo released his foot in a free-kick and counted on a mistake by Santos to make everything the same.

The joy of the principals, however, was short-lived. That’s because, at 28, Flamengo got ahead again. Pedro received a great pass from Arrascaeta and hit for a beautiful defense by João Paulo. On the rebound, however, the ball was left clean for Gabigol, who hit hard to swell the nets.

From then on, Santos started to press again. With 34 minutes, Bruno Oliveira was triggered on the right and played for Marcos Leonardo in the penalty area. When it was time to finish, shirt 9 took the ball badly and missed the target. In the sequence, the boy tried again, but this time he stopped at the goalkeeper. At 45, Lucas Braga dropped a bomb and took paint off the beam.

In the final minutes, Alvinegro Praiano continued around the Flamengo area, but nothing was enough to reverse the score.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 1 X 2 FLAMENGO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: July 2, 2022, Saturday

Time: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA) and Michael Stanislau

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira

Yellow cards: Felipe Jonatan, Ângelo, Camacho, Zanocelo (Santos); Thiago Maia, Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo)

Public: 12,464

Income: BRL 402,345.00

GOALS: Zanocelo, at 21 of the 2nd quarter (Santos); Pedro, at 18 in the 1st quarter, and Gabriel Barbosa, at 28 in the 2nd quarter (Flamengo)

SAINTS: John Paul; Auro (Rwan), Velázquez, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Camacho and Zanocelo (Sánchez); Ângelo (Bruno Oliveira), Marcos Leonardo, Léo Baptistão (Goulart) and Lucas Braga.

Technician: Fabian Bustos

FLAMENGO: Santos, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo (Arrascaeta) and E. Ribeiro (Diego); Vitinho (Lazarus); Marinho (Gabriel Barbosa) and Pedro (David Luiz).

Technician: Dorival Junior

Leave your comment