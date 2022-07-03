Galaxy A33 5G Review | A good phone overshadowed by the A53 5G

The Galaxy A33 5G was meant to be the gateway for the user looking for a simpler mid-range phone with some premium features, as was the A32. But this year, the new device was positioned as a sort of “A53 mini 5G”, which was good in some ways but bad in others.

But, after all, why did I describe it this way? I reviewed the Galaxy A33 5G for a few days and I tell you all my experience in the next paragraphs. Also, if you are interested in the device at the end of this review, I will leave reliable purchase links for you to enjoy. Here we go?

pros construction and design

Super AMOLED screen

Drums

cameras cons gaming performance

System fluidity

positioning

construction and design

The Galaxy A33 5G is a mix of the Galaxy A53 5G and A23: the back cover has an identical finish to the more expensive model, with a predominantly matte plastic. The camera module is also the same, both in design and in the organization and number of sensors.

The Galaxy A33 5G is identical to the A53 5G on the back cover (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Another feature exported from the Galaxy A53 5G is the IP67 certification for water and dust protection. It is a novelty in relation to the A32 4G, which did not have any robustness in the case besides the Gorilla Glass 5 glass. However, the addition brings the most basic device a higher production cost, consequently increasing its final price.

Regarding the a23, the similarities are found on the front with the drop-shaped notch, already almost extinct among the most basic cell phones. Particularly, I still think the solution for the front camera is beautiful, but I could use the more current hole.

I’ve said it in other reviews, but it doesn’t hurt to repeat: the Galaxy A52s line is one of the most beautiful today, and it’s interesting to see Samsung implementing features normally found in more expensive models, such as water and dust resistance.

Unfortunately, not everything is rosy. Following the trend of more expensive phones, the Galaxy A33 5G also doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. At least, there is support for microSDXC card, which shares space with the second carrier chip.

Screen

The Galaxy A33 5G’s screen is identical to the A32’s — which I don’t think is a bad thing. The Super AMOLED panel has Full HD+ resolution (2,400 by 1,080 pixels), resulting in extremely vivid colors, great dark color fidelity and infinite contrast. Just the maximum brightness that seems higher in sunny environments, but little.

A33 5G AMOLED screen is great for the mid-range segment (Image; Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

The size of the A33 5G is reasonable, 6.4 inches, slightly smaller than the A53. It’s still big for one-handed use, but it’s still nice. It is worth mentioning that the teardrop notch, although it is an old design, works well, as it gives the impression that the edges are thinner.

The 90 Hz refresh rate is also present, making scrolling, animations and games more fluid. The novelty of this generation is that the screen can adapt according to the content, promising to consume less energy. In short, it’s an experience very close to the A53 5G and one of the best AMOLED displays in the mid-range segment.

“The Galaxy A33 5G is a mix of the A53 5G, with a very nice matte back, with the A23, which has a teardrop notch for the front camera.” — Diego Sousa

Configuration and performance

The Galaxy A33 5G we tested came with almost the same configurations as the A53 5G: the processor is the Samsung Exynos 1280 5G, in addition to 128 GB of internal storage with support for expansion via microSD card. Basically, only the RAM memory changes, going from 8 GB to 6 GB.

Smartphone performance is good for most tasks. In social networks and messengers, I didn’t witness recurring crashes, only while the contents were loaded. The 90 Hz screen helps to give that greater feeling of fluidity, especially when scrolling pages and apps.

But the Exynos 1280 5G chipset let me down on a few occasions. As I mentioned in my review of the A53 5G, the chipset’s GPU doesn’t seem to be able to keep games stable even with very average graphics.

A33 performance let me down in games (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

In the last few days I’ve played a lot Immortal Diablo on the Galaxy A33 5G and I had an experience well below expectations for the chipset category, which should be advanced intermediate. One of the frustrations was that, interestingly, the mobile did not support the game at 60 fps, only at 30 fps.

In addition, even with the simplest possible graphics, the cell phone stuttered a lot in any scenario, especially when there were many monsters in a place – which often happens in devil. The game turned out to be quite unpleasant.

Asphalt 9 also did not have a good performance, although it was better than in the Immortal Diablo. I noticed crashes and choking only when there was a collision. Still, it was possible to have a pleasant experience with the game’s standard graphics, but still below average.

The cell phone also frustrated me in some parts of the interface. The fingerprint unlock animation was generally truncated and not smooth; I also noticed an unusual delay in the phone’s settings, as if One UI 4.1 was too heavy for the device.

Surprisingly, one thing I didn’t see on the Galaxy A33 5G was overheating. Whether browsing social media or playing Immortal Diablo for over an hour, the phone was just warm, which was great for helping to “cleanse” the Exynos line’s reputation for being hot-tempered.

It’s possible that Samsung will improve the phone’s performance with future updates, but I couldn’t help but clarify my displeasure with the Exynos 1280 5G chipset in both the A33 5G and A53 5G. It fell far short of what was expected for a 2022 intermediate.

System and interface

And speaking of interface, the Galaxy A33 5G runs on One UI 4.1 on top of Android 12. The interface is the same as the more expensive brothers, that is, very beautiful, without frills and with very cool features like the Edge screen — which I still use it today.

There are just a few problems that I mentioned above, such as stuttering in some animations and delays in opening some tabs. It may be that Samsung fixes it in the future, however.

Regarding the update support, we will probably have the same duration as the A53 5G and A73 5G, that is, four years. That is, if all goes well, it will be updated to Android 16.

Camera

The Galaxy A33 5G came with basically the same camera settings as the A32 5G, only adding support for optical image stabilization (OIS). That is, we have a 48 MP main camera, followed by an 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For bringing the same Exynos 1280 5G chipset as the brother Galaxy A53 5G, I found the quality of the photos very similar, just a little lower, only. Practically, Samsung’s more aggressive post-processing on wide shots remained, something I really like. The result is vivid colors, high saturation and contrast.

A33 5G’s main camera is great for color (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

The portrait mode is also similar, including the imperfections in the hair area and the blown out skies, but I got good clicks in general. However, I noticed that the A33 5G’s camera software took longer to capture the image.

The 8 MP ultrawide camera is far inferior compared to the A53. Here, the colors are a little washed out and poorly defined, in addition to presenting more distorted corners. I repeat the criticism for the macro sensor, since, despite having 5 MP, it offers inferior images compared to the A53.

Ultrawide camera brings good colors, but inferior definition (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

As I mentioned above, the OIS is the great novelty of the Galaxy A33 5G, which promises to give more stability to the videos. However, unfortunately the feature is only limited in Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second (fps).



+24

“The Galaxy A33 5G’s cameras are pretty similar to the Galaxy A53’s, which isn’t bad. The post-processing is there, in addition to the imperfections of portrait mode. At night, noise is well controlled.” — Diego Sousa

battery and charging

The Galaxy A33 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery and I found it well balanced for the device’s settings. With the exception of games, where the Exynos 1280 5G chipset consumed a lot of energy, I had good autonomy both on social networks and on streaming services such as Netflix.

Let’s practice: in our streaming test, with three hours of playback on Netflix, brightness and volume at 50% and connected only to Wi-Fi, the Galaxy A33 5G consumed 23%, a little low from the Galaxy A53 5G and above the A73 5G That is, it sits between the two premium intermediaries.

A33 5G battery remains great (Image: Ivo Meneghel jr./Canaltech)

In gaming, the Galaxy A33 5G was a little worse. one hour of Immortal Diablo consumed almost 30% of battery, which is a lot for those who enjoy playing games a lot on their cell phone. On a day-to-day basis, alternating between social networks, messengers, video recording and games, I managed to go through a day smoothly.

As with more expensive phones, the Galaxy A33 5G supports fast charging up to 25 W. And the good news is that, despite the small box, there is a charger in it.

Sound

Fortunately, the Galaxy A33 5G comes with two stereo speakers, up from just one from the previous generation. The sound is pretty much the same as the Galaxy A53 5G: it’s loud and clear, but it can burst at higher volumes.

It also suffers a little when reproducing bass, just like its more expensive brother, but generally it performs well for watching movies and series. In music, if you’re very picky, it might not be the best option.

The A33’s two speakers are good but not impressive (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

As I mentioned above, the cell phone does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, so prepare your bluetooth earbud or headphone with a USB-C cable.

direct competitors

The Galaxy A33 5G competes with the recently launched Moto Moto G82 5G in the Brazilian market, which is one notch below the Moto G100 and G200 5G. Among the common features are: it has an OLED screen, 5G, stereo sound, Android 12 and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto G82 is a very competent mid-range smartphone (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

But the Galaxy A33 5G excels in many other departments such as camera, Android support, performance, and most importantly, price. Motorola charges BRL 2,999 for the device, while the much superior Galaxy A33 5G costs just BRL 2,499.

Samsung’s cell phone also bumps into some models of the brand itself, such as the Galaxy A52s 5G, which features A73 5G hardware for less than R$2,000. The Galaxy M52 5G could also be an alternative to the A33 5G as it offers superior performance and 5G for around R$1,600.

Is it worth buying the Galaxy A33 5G?

The Galaxy A33 5G is a smartphone that brings many improvements over the A32 and puts the mid-range model on a higher level. The changes were welcome, such as the more premium design and superior performance, but I would like it to be less like its A53 5G sibling.

The feeling I had was that the A33 5G, only in this current generation, has become a kind of “Galaxy A53 mini”, as it is practically identical to the more expensive model, with just a few cuts to justify the slightly lower value.

The problem is that the price difference between one and the other is so small that it makes no sense to opt for the Galaxy A33 5G instead of the A53 5G, as both can be found at retail in the range of R$2,200 and R$2,400. For a little more, you get a smoother Super AMOLED display, plus an extra 2GB of RAM.

In some offers, the Galaxy A33 5G has already appeared for around R$1,800, which is a much more pleasant price, although still on the same level as the Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G. In the future, when Samsung stops selling older phones, maybe this Galaxy A could become an interesting alternative. Until then, I suggest looking for other models.