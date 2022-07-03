Galaxy Watch 4 with Google Assistant: here’s how to activate voice commands on the smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first Wear OS 3 watch and now the Google Assistant is finally available to run voice commands directly from the smartwatch. However, the application displays a message that makes it impossible to activate it on the watch, but it is now possible to circumvent this restriction to activate the novelty in Portuguese.

















To activate Google Assistant on Galaxy Watch 4 just follow the steps below: Open it the google mobile app connected to the watch;

connected to the watch; touch the your profile picture in the upper right corner;

tap on settings in the menu that opened;

tap on Google Assistant ;

; tap on languages and select the first as English (United States) ;

and select the first as ; Set the second language to Portuguese – Brazil);

Now let’s configure your clock Search for Google Assistant in the Play Store on your watch if you don’t already have the app installed on your smartwatch ;

; Open the Google Assistant app on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic;

Tap the button Start ;

; tap on Open on smartphone to activate

The next steps must be done on the cell phone to configure the voice assistant on the watch: Take your cell phone, unlock the screen and wait until the instructions are shown as in the image below:

In these steps, just tap on accept and proceed with the instructions. Voice Match can differentiate your voice from others, so your smartwatch doesn’t respond to other users. It is worth saying that this feature consumes more watch batteryas it will wait for you to activate it by saying “Ok, Google” whenever the Galaxy Watch 4’s screen is active, as is the case with Bixby.

In tests, it was possible to use several Google Assistant voice commands on the watch, which quickly answers questions and allows you to control connected smart devices. However, Bixby is even more integrated into the watch, allowing you to activate features linked to Samsung apps such as fitness tracking, for example. It is still possible to change Bixby activation key to activate Google Assistant by smartwatch without using “Ok Google”, saving battery. To do this, go to Settings > Advanced on Galaxy Watch 4.

What if I no longer want to use Google Assistant?

In case you notice excessive battery drain or some other issue after activating Google Assistant on your Galaxy Watch 4, it is very simple to deactivate. Access the Google application;

Tap on your profile picture in the upper left corner;

Tap Settings > Google Assistant;

Scroll down on the screen and tap devices.

Locate your Galaxy Watch 4 in the list and tap on it;

Tap Disable Google Assistant. If you change your mind, just repeat the tutorial from the beginning to activate the voice assistant again.

