Globo’s supercine of today is the film Traveling is accurate

Viajar é précis will air at 00:20, on Supercine, right after Altas Horas. The production has big names like Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

This Saturday’s Supercine (02), shows an American comedy film from 2021, Traveling is accurate. The production is directed by Judd Apatow, it airs right after Altas Horas. The film is directed by filmmaker David Wain. The film has stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux, Ken Marino, Malin Akerman, Joe Lo Truglio, Jordan Peele, Alan Alda, Kathryn Hahn, Ian Patrick and Michael Showalter. Below, check out the details of this production.

Synopsis of Traveling Is Necessary

The film opens with George (Paul Rudd) getting fired from his job. And to make matters worse for him, his wife Linda’s (Jennifer Aniston) documentary is also cancelled. And so, with no money to afford life in New York, the couple chooses to move in with George’s brother. He lives in an alternative community called Elysium.

Launch

The film’s release took place on February 24, 2012. It grossed just $24 million worldwide on a budget of $35 million. As such, it was a box office failure despite some positive reviews.

Where to watch?

If you can’t watch tonight’s Supercine, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Reception

The film gained mixed reviews. The film received a 59% approval rating, based on 134 reviews. In short, the critical consensus is: “It’s not always as funny as it should be, but the benefits of wanderlust comes from an extremely talented cast and the most confident work of David Wain, assured behind the camera.”

Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the film has a score of 53, based on 34 reviews, considered “mixed or average reviews”.

Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the film has a score of 53, based on 34 reviews, considered "mixed or average reviews".