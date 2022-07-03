Google Alert! Threat on your smartphone records everything you do

The internet is a place that gave space to many people who really needed to be highlighted, brought us a lot of innovation and allowed us to have access to things that we probably don’t know how to live without today. Especially because we use several services that make your access mandatory.

From music apps to streaming services streaming, the internet is linked to the life of ordinary people in a very profound way. But as in this life not everything is flowers, unfortunately a lot of bad things also exist in this environment.

Perhaps the biggest example of this is mobile apps that were created for the sole purpose of stealing data from your smartphone. Yes, this problem has become so common in the digital world that Google and its Threat Analysis Group are doing everything they can to alert users about a specific new threat.

It is an application that promises to take care of your cell phone against intrusions, but its practice is quite different. RCS Labs is a company based in Milan, Italy, that created this application that is nothing more than a spyware which is very similar to Pegasus, another spyware of the well-known genre.

What is known so far is that as soon as it is installed, it starts to record all your smartphone activities without your permission. Those who are already familiar with the technology may be thinking that this is nothing new, after all, others of this type already existed before.

However, what has been seen about this version developed by RCS Labs is that it has its own differential: the application runs on both Android and iOS operating systems.

The company claims that its software does not violate any laws and that it is fully within the regulation of mobile applications. Despite this, Google claims to have discovered that companies like RCS are allowing proliferation of hacking much dangerous and who are using this information to help governments, that is, they are trafficking in information.

What is even more worrying is that apps like this are often naturally advertised on the Play Store or Apple Store, just waiting to be downloaded, which further increases the risk that people end up falling into the hands of this type of app with bad intentions.

And that’s why Google has issued several warnings so people don’t go around downloading anything to their devices.

One should never download apks from outside the store. And even when using the app store, always check the reviews first to find out what feedback of those who have used it. In addition, always seek to use those with the best rating and those that are most popular.