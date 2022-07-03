Google automatically deletes abortion clinic visits from location history

Google will strengthen privacy measures for people planning to terminate a pregnancy by automatically deleting abortion clinic visits from account location history. The decision, which is expected to take effect in the coming weeks, comes after the US Supreme Court ruled that the right to abortion is no longer constitutional, leaving it up to states to decide whether or not to allow such procedures in their territories.

The company feared that prosecutors in states where abortion is illegal can use location data stored by tech companies to track women seeking to terminate a pregnancy.