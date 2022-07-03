Google offers $90 million to settle lawsuit filed by developers – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In the United States, the Google is the subject of a class action lawsuit alleging that small developers are harmed by Play Store due to very high fees and lack of space for other payment systems. It worked. The company agreed to pay $90 million to settle the process and promised some concessions.

Google (image: Vitor Padua/Tecnoblog)

This is a movie you’ve probably seen. It’s not today that developers complain about Google Play Store policies. The discord rule is that the store keeps up to 30% of the value of purchases or subscriptions made from apps distributed there.

The percentage is considered very high, if not by all, by most developers. To make matters worse, no external (and cheaper) payment system can be used in the apps distributed via the Google Play Store.

Then, in 2020, the law firm Hagens Berman filed a class-action lawsuit against Google. The lawsuit accuses the company of violating US antitrust laws. This would have been done through anti-competitive contracts and strategic abuses of the store’s domain, for example.

$90 million deal and some changes

To end the lawsuit, Google agreed to pay $90 million in compensation. According to Hagens Berman, developers in the United States who recorded annual earnings of less than $2 million between August 17, 2016 and December 31, 2021 are eligible to receive part of the amount.

It is estimated that 48,000 developers could be compensated. The minimum compensation will be $250, but some developers may receive more than $200,000.

For most of them, the trade-offs will probably only have a symbolic effect. The changes Google has promised in the wake of this and other lawsuits are likely to be more impactful.

One is this: Google has committed to charging a commission of up to 15% (and no more than 30%) on the first $1 million a developer makes. The measure has been in effect since 2021, but the company promises to maintain this policy until at least 2025.

The company also committed to reviewing contracts so developers can use contact information obtained through apps. Thus, users will be able to receive more financially advantageous offers on subscriptions or purchases in rival stores or on the developer’s website.

In addition, Google says it will keep some changes implemented in Android 12 that make it easier to use other app stores on the operating system.

Finally, Google has committed to creating an “Indie Apps Corner”, that is, an area in the American Play Store that promotes prominent apps created by independent developers or small startups.

Note, however, that the agreement requires court approval to enter into force.

Google Play Store (image: Ana Marques/Tecnoblog)

Apple also made a deal, but for $ 100 million

The Google Play Store is not Hagens Berman’s only target. The office also filed a class-action suit against Apple on similar grounds.

In August 2021, both parties reached an agreement to indemnify developers with annual revenue of less than $1 million on the App Store. Apple created a $100 million fund for this and also promised some concessions to developers.

But this story is still far from the final chapter. To give you an idea of ​​what may lie ahead, the United States and the European Union are already considering creating laws to make Apple and Google’s platforms more open to competing stores or app installations through other means.

With information: Android Police.