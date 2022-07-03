Group takes advantage of red flag and tries to invade Silverstone track – Formula 1 News

A strong hit with Zhou even generated an attempt to invade England (Photo: Reproduction)

FORMULA 1 2022 LIVE: WARM UP IS PRE-RACE ENGLAND F1 GP | briefing

The bizarre crash at the start of the British GP was not the only cause for concern for race organizers at Silverstone. According to initial information from the BBC Sports portal, shortly after the activation of the red flag and the consequent stoppage of the race, some people tried to invade the premises of the English circuit.

However, despite the fans’ attempt, the local authorities took action and stopped the fans’ action. At the moment, investigations are ongoing to determine the reasons for the invasion, but information shows that the invaders have already been contained by British security forces.

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Esteban Ocon’s onboard image shows security guards acting to prevent invasion (Photo: Reproduction/F1)

The British authorities were already on alert about possible protests that could happen during the British GP. According to local police, there is evidence that protesters were already planning to invade the Silverstone track during this Sunday’s race (3).

The red flag was activated shortly after the turn of the first corner, in a serious incident that involved Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Alexander Albon, Esteban Ocon and Guanyu Zhou, who saw his car flip over and be thrown over the tire barrier due to to the gravel site.

Despite the very strong images, the Chinese has already been removed from the Alfa Romeo car and is on his way to the hospital – as well as Albon, who suffered a T-shaped collision at the time of the accident.

Invaders try to protest at the Silverstone track (Photo: Reproduction)

Check out images of the collective accident with Zhou that caused the red flag:

Guanyu Zhou suffers a touchdown at the start, loses control, flips over and flies under a tire barrier at the Silverstone circuit (Video: Playback/TV)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.