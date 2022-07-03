Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 may indeed be Drax’s last film in the MCU ~ Marvel Universe 616

The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning next week when they appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, and so the lovely space crew is slated to have a Christmas special and then another movie of their own – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which wrapped filming last month. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians team. And while some of the Guardians may be appearing again in other MCU projects, this is likely to be the last time Dave Bautista will play Drax.

Last year, Bautista admitted he was in a “strange place” playing Drax, as well as complaining more than once in interviews about the arduous makeup process he went through every time he returned to play the role. He never denied that this role changed his life, but he made it clear that he would only continue as Drax until James Gunn’s departure from the franchise. This week, it was James Gunn’s turn to recently take to Twitter to confirm that Vol. 3 will likely be the character’s last exit.

I try to never say never when it comes to these things but, yes, it’s probably Drax’s last movie and the end of the story for this group of Guardians. https://t.co/NIhqKxAIXQ —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2022

“I try to never say never when it comes to these things, but yeah, it’s probably the last Drax movie and the end of the story for this group of Guardians,” Gunn replied when a fan asked if this would be Drax’s last movie.

During the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3, Bautista revealed the 5-step painting process he went through to play Drax when asked if the color of “Destroyer” was green or gray. From what he showed, the colors follow the following order of steps – Beige Grey, Pistachio Green, Black, Dark Gold and Sweet Red. In fact, the Guardians of the Galaxy director himself previously said that his version of Drax was essentially gray, but that it could conveniently appear green or blue depending on the light used.

In addition to Bautista, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket). ) and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role and Daniela Melchior and Maria Bakalova in other mystery roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



