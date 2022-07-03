Gui Santos stands out in his debut for the Warriors

The Brazilian Gui Santos was the main highlight in his debut for the Golden State Warriors against the Sacramento Kings. Second-round pick, he had 23 points, six rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes. However, Gui made six attack errors. On the other hand, Keegan Murray, fourth pick of the draft, had 26 points and eight rebounds. The Warriors, however, lost the game 86-68.

Santos received a lot of praise during the broadcast on NBA TV, as Warriors fans got excited with every move by the athlete. In the first half alone, Gui already had 11 points and five rebounds.

It is important to note, however, that the games have less time than in the NBA. While the 2022 California Classic was 40 minutes (four quarters of ten minutes), a league game has 48 (four periods of 12 minutes).

Gui was good at shooting from the court, making seven of 13 attempts, while hitting eight of 11 free throws. In the three-balls, he made one in four, but he presented a good defense with three steals and a block.

After Gui Santos’ good debut for the Warriors, the Brazilian has one more challenge this Sunday. A faces the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 pm ET.

Check out the next games of Gui Santos for the Warriors

Salt Lake City Summer League 2022

05.07 – Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat / 16:00 (Brasilia time)

NBA 2k23 Summer League 2022

08.07 – Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks / 21:00 (Brasilia time)

10.07 – Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs / 20:30 (Brasilia time)

12.07 – Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors / 21:00 (Brasilia time)

07.15 – Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors / 20:00 (Brasilia time)

