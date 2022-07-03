How iOS 16 and Android 13 Updates Will Change Your Smartphone – Link

iOS is the iPhone operating system, Apple’s smartphone; Google owns rival Android

Every year around this time, our smartphones become a reminder to always be ready for change.

That’s because Apple and Google announce updates to the operating systems that run on our iPhones and Android phones. Soon, the software that makes devices work will have design tweaks and new features – in other words, new things to learn.

Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 16, the latest version of the operating system for iPhones. It will include new features such as a new locked screen and the ability to edit already sent text messages. Last month, Google introduced Android 13, which includes a streamlined wallet app for storing credit cards and important documents, such as proof of vaccinations. Both companies also said they were improving their apps for sending text messages.

The new operating systems for iPhones and Android phones will come to our phones as free updates in the second half of the year.

Software updates from Apple and Google are often accompanied by pompous vocabulary and promises. “Today we are going to take our platforms further than ever before,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a video recorded and shown at the new software launch event.

But, in fact, many of the changes – especially the one that allows you to edit text messages retroactively – are complementary improvements that feel like they should have been around a long time ago. Here are the updates that are most worth checking out.

Apple is changing the look of the lock screen

Apple said it was making a change to the first thing anyone sees when using an iPhone: the locked screen.

Before, people could just change the wallpaper on their lock screens. But with iOS 16, iPhone users can customize the lock screen with different font and color options for the clock. People will also be able to pin “widgets”, which are basically shortcuts to apps like the phone’s calendar and the one that tracks physical activity data, to the lock screen.

These customizations can help us adapt our phones to our lifestyles. As in the case of a new software that will allow the iPhone user to create a series of customized locked screens for different occasions.

For example, a lock screen to be displayed during working hours could show a wallpaper with a picture of the building where you work and a calendar widget with your next scheduled meeting. A lock screen for your personal life, on the other hand, could show a wallpaper with your dog’s photo and an exercise widget. The idea is that people have the possibility to change the lock screens to adapt them in the best way to their needs throughout the day.

Google’s Wallet App Catches Up With Apple’s

The pandemic has accelerated the use of cell phones to make payments, as many people have started to make payments through the device to avoid touching cash. Apple has had a robust electronic payments offering for more than five years with its wallet software for iPhones, which allows you to make credit card purchases and store important documents such as boarding passes and health information.

Google, which has struggled to commercialize its mobile payments technology, took the opportunity last month to further explore payments with Android 13. For years, its system, Google Pay, has lagged seriously behind the payment system because few Android users understood how to use the technology.

Last month, Google renamed its digital payments app Google Wallet. The company has simplified the technology by incorporating a wallet shortcut on the Android device’s lock screen. It also plans to expand the software to store items other than credit cards to include documents such as boarding passes, movie tickets and COVID-19 vaccination receipts.

Google and Apple are expanding their texting apps

Anyone who has texted with a cell phone is familiar with the familiar difference between green and blue balloon messages.

When a text message is sent from an Android phone, it appears in a green balloon on the recipient’s screen, with photos and videos often pixelated and distorted. That’s because a green balloon message is sent through the telephone company’s network, which automatically lowers the image quality.

On the other hand, blue balloon messages sent between iPhone users go through iMessage, Apple’s messaging service, which maintains the appearance of high-quality photos and videos.

With Android 13, Google is trying to create its own experience for blue balloon messages. The company is installing a technology called Rich Communication Services in its messaging app, which makes it possible to send high-resolution images and large files. It will also allow you to create chat groups like most modern messaging apps.

Meanwhile, Apple is making changes to iMessage so iPhone users can edit or delete messages after sending them. Retroactive message editing, which would spare us the embarrassment of autocorrect typos or accidental messages when the cell phone is in our pockets, is a feature people have wanted for years.

Both companies strengthen user privacy

Currently, no software update would be complete without a tech giant declaring that it cares about our privacy. That’s because tech companies want users to feel safe sharing personal data, particularly as European regulators and other authorities have closed in on the problem.

So, as expected, both Apple and Google said they were offering more protections for user data in upcoming versions of their operating systems.

Apple, which has long allowed iPhone users to share with family and partners permanent access to their location data, said it would offer greater controls over such data sharing should a relationship end. Its new software feature, Safety Check, will allow people to quickly verify and revoke access to this information so they can protect their data from attackers.

Google said it would give users more control over what data is shared with third-party apps. In the next version of Android, people will also be able to give apps access to only certain photos instead of the entire camera roll — a protective measure against malicious apps masquerading as photo editing software.

Conclusion

If several of these adjustments feel like they’re way behind schedule, it’s because they are. Just as smartphone hardware upgrades have become increasingly complementary, software upgrades are also slowly moving in that direction — but in an unremarkable way. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA