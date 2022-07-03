YouTube is free, but it has how to be a member of a youtube channel through a supporter system (Clubs). It works more or less like subscriptions to streaming services, where you pay a monthly fee and have access to exclusive content.

With the supporter badge, you can use emojis, have your name featured in live chat and comments, join communities, and watch members-only streams. Next, learn how to buy a subscription and become a member of a YouTube channel.

How to subscribe to a YouTube channel

The feature to become a member of a YouTube channel is available on the web version, for computers, and in the app for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones.

On the computer:

Access the channel or a video of the content creator you want to support; Click on “Be a member”; Select one of the subscription options and click on “Be a member” again; Enter your CPF and your date of birth. Click on “Confirm”; Enter a valid address and click “Continue”; Choose a payment method and enter the data; Click “Buy” to finish.

If you don’t see the “Be a member” button when joining the channel or video, it’s because that creator hasn’t met YouTube’s minimum requirements to make subscriptions available.

On the cellphone:

Open the YouTube app on your phone; Enter the channel or video of the content creator you want to support; Tap “Be a member”, just below the name and number of subscribers of the channel; Select one of the subscription options and tap “Be a member” again; Choose a payment method and enter the data; Tap “Subscribe” to finish.

How much does it cost to be a member of a YouTube channel?

Subscription prices to be a member of a YouTube channel vary depending on the country or platform used. In Brazil, the price varies between R$7.99 and R$19.99 per month. Values ​​were consulted on July 1, 2022 and may change.

What forms of payment are accepted?

Google accepts credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Elo, American Express), Mercado Pago and PayPal.

Can I change the subscription level?

Yup. You can access the channel you are a member of and use the “Change Level” button to change the level of your subscription. The change can be to a more expensive or cheaper plan.

Can I send and receive gift signatures?

Yup. During a live stream on a channel you are a member of, simply click the dollar sign button and select "Gift Subscription". You can send 5, 10 or 20 gift signatures.

As for receiving subscriptions as a gift, the trick is to rely on luck, as they are randomly distributed by the YouTube algorithm.

Can I unsubscribe from a YouTube channel?

Yup. To unsubscribe from a YouTube channel: