YouTube is free, but it has how to be a member of a youtube channel through a supporter system (Clubs). It works more or less like subscriptions to streaming services, where you pay a monthly fee and have access to exclusive content.
With the supporter badge, you can use emojis, have your name featured in live chat and comments, join communities, and watch members-only streams. Next, learn how to buy a subscription and become a member of a YouTube channel.
How to subscribe to a YouTube channel
The feature to become a member of a YouTube channel is available on the web version, for computers, and in the app for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones.
On the computer:
- Access the channel or a video of the content creator you want to support;
- Click on “Be a member”;
- Select one of the subscription options and click on “Be a member” again;
- Enter your CPF and your date of birth. Click on “Confirm”;
- Enter a valid address and click “Continue”;
- Choose a payment method and enter the data;
- Click “Buy” to finish.
If you don’t see the “Be a member” button when joining the channel or video, it’s because that creator hasn’t met YouTube’s minimum requirements to make subscriptions available.
On the cellphone:
- Open the YouTube app on your phone;
- Enter the channel or video of the content creator you want to support;
- Tap “Be a member”, just below the name and number of subscribers of the channel;
- Select one of the subscription options and tap “Be a member” again;
- Choose a payment method and enter the data;
- Tap “Subscribe” to finish.
How much does it cost to be a member of a YouTube channel?
Subscription prices to be a member of a YouTube channel vary depending on the country or platform used. In Brazil, the price varies between R$7.99 and R$19.99 per month. Values were consulted on July 1, 2022 and may change.
What forms of payment are accepted?
Google accepts credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Elo, American Express), Mercado Pago and PayPal.
Can I change the subscription level?
Yup. You can access the channel you are a member of and use the “Change Level” button to change the level of your subscription. The change can be to a more expensive or cheaper plan.
Can I send and receive gift signatures?
Yup. During a live stream on a channel you are a member of, simply click the dollar sign button (“_jobs(data.content)rdquo;) and select “Gift Subscription”. You can send 5, 10 or 20 gift signatures.
As for receiving subscriptions as a gift, the trick is to rely on luck, as they are randomly distributed by the YouTube algorithm.
Can I unsubscribe from a YouTube channel?
Yup. To unsubscribe from a YouTube channel:
- Go to “youtube.com/paid_memberships” (without quotes);
- Find the channel subscription you want to cancel and click on “Manage subscription”;
- Select “Disable”;
- Confirm with “Cancel Subscription”.