How to fix a headphone that only works on one side

One of the most common failures in headphones is the interruption in operation on one side of the accessory. Most of the time, the problem is located in some internal part of the product, but in a few steps it is possible to find out if there is no system configuration that prevents normal operation.

A number of issues can cause headphones to only work on one side (Image: Canaltech)

In any situation that involves problems with headphones (or other types of cables), it is important to establish what is at fault. That is, if the failures happen because of the accessories, or even the devices they are connected to.

Making this type of assessment is relatively easy: just test the headset on another device, such as a family member’s cell phone or another device that has the corresponding input. Likewise, checking the operation of other headphones on the same initial smartphone is also an equally efficient method.

In case the problem is really with the device, some key actions can be taken.

Adjust the sides of the phone on Android

Even in interfaces built by different brands, the Android system allows volume adjustment on both sides of a stereo system. It is common for the configuration to come from the factory with balance on the right and left side, but some previous action may have changed this default.

In Samsung’s OneUI, for example, it is possible to change the settings with a few simple steps:

Inside the applications tray, find the settings menu; At the bottom of the settings list, the “Accessibility” option should be selected; The next screen will show a series of settings, which include the “Hearing Improvements” part. Select it; At the end of the next menu, the slider should be exactly in the center position.

Steps to adjust the volume on each side of the headphones on Android (Image: Screenshot/Vinicius Moschen)

Even though the terms used may change according to the cell phone brand, the path is usually quite similar. In addition to the side adjustments, it is also possible to activate mono audio to test if the faulty side works again.

Settings in Windows

Download the latest audio driver

Drivers are small programs responsible for communicating software with hardware. Without them, none of the components will work properly. So, if your computer’s driver is having a problem, installing the latest version may resolve the issue. Always prefer to download files through the official website indicated by the product manufacturer, so there will be a much lower risk of your machine being infected with a virus, for example.

If you don’t have a dedicated sound card installed in your computer, the audio is processed by a card built right into your motherboard. Therefore, to download the latest audio driver, you will have to go to your motherboard manufacturer’s website and search for the exact model that is installed on your machine.

After that, there will be a section or tab called “Drivers” or “Downloads”. On this page, you should search for the audio driver and install it on your machine. Pay attention only to which version of Windows the program was developed for. If you download a driver that is not compatible with your operating system version, the software will not even be installed. Another point that deserves attention is the driver’s publication date. Always download the one with the most recent date.

If you’re having trouble finding your motherboard drivers, do a Google search. The first results should transfer you directly to the specific section on the manufacturer’s website.

Use Windows Generic Driver

Windows has several generic drivers that work for most users. If you are a regular home user and don’t use the advanced features of your sound card, often only the generic driver can work. However, to use it, it is necessary to uninstall the dedicated driver.

To do this, follow the steps below:

You must use the key combination “Windows + X” and choose the option “Device Manager”; A small window will then open. Look for the option “Sound, video and game controllers” and click on the arrow to the left of the title. New items will appear. Then click on the audio device with the right button and select the option “Uninstall”; Step 3. Then restart your computer and check if the problem is resolved.

Reinstalling the driver may resolve audio issues (Image: Screenshot/Vinicius Moschen)

volume settings

Another reason that can cause this problem is that Windows may be wrongly configured to only output sound from one of the two sides. To do this check:

Right click on the speaker icon, which is located in the lower right corner of the screen next to the Windows clock. Then select the option “Open the volume mixer”; Within the settings menu, find the headset in the list of sound-emitting devices, and select it by clicking above its name or the arrow next to it. On the next screen, the volume settings on each channel will be available just below the overall volume of the device.

Amazingly, Windows can change audio settings without warning (Image: Screenshot/Vinicius Moschen)

P2 port problems

If one side of the headphones does not output audio with a certain device, but works normally on others, it is possible that the problem is in the P2 (or 3.5 mm) jack on that device. If it is a cell phone or notebook, a visit to a technical assistance can make the situation be resolved with some ease.

A typical sign of bad contact in physical ports happens when small movements in the connections cause the sound to be emitted for fractions of a second. Therefore, it is worth slightly forcing the P2 lead to the sides while it is connected to the corresponding input.

Headphones internal component failures

In other cases, it is possible that internal components have failed: it is quite common for headphone wires to be defective, especially on cheaper models or lesser-known brands. However, parts such as drivers are also subject to various problems.

In this case, there’s not much to do, other than switching to a new headset. This type of product is not usually made with extensive repairs in mind, nor those carried out by technical professionals — because of this, simply opening the headphones to access the internal environment can cause other irreversible failures.

Wireless headphone pairing issues

Wireless headphones may only work on one side due to pairing issues (Image: Canaltech)

Some models of wireless headphones may have instabilities when pairing, including between the two sides of the product. If the problem persists after a few connection attempts, an alternative is to reset the product to the initial defaults.

In this way, all pairing information will be deleted, including any adjustments that may be causing the problem. The reconfiguration of wireless headphones can be performed differently for each model, but in general the process usually requires the user to press a physical button on the protective cover for a few seconds.

Another situation that can affect wireless headphones is the lack of battery charge. If one side is no longer able to hold the battery, it is also likely a situation that requires replacing the product with a new one.