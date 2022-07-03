How will the filming of “Fast and Furious” affect the A24? Know the calendar

The A24, the motorway that connects Viseu to Vila Real, will be closed to traffic for several days in alternating sections and periods, until the end of July, due to the filming of the film “Furious Velocity”.

In a statement, the Centro Portugal Film Commission announced the dates on which the highway will be cut.

June 28 – closed between node 09 (Moimenta da Beira and Lamego) and node 10 (Armamar and Valdigem), from 6 am to 10 pm

– closed between node 09 (Moimenta da Beira and Lamego) and node 10 (Armamar and Valdigem), from 6 am to 10 pm June 29 – closed between node 5 (Carvalhal) to node 7 (Castro Daire Norte), from 6 am to 10 pm

– closed between node 5 (Carvalhal) to node 7 (Castro Daire Norte), from 6 am to 10 pm June 30 – closed between node 11 (Peso da Régua) and node 12 (Nogueira), from 6 am to 10 pm

– closed between node 11 (Peso da Régua) and node 12 (Nogueira), from 6 am to 10 pm 6th of July to 8th of July – closed between node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) to node 16 (Vila Pouca de Aguiar), from 6 am to 10 pm

– closed between node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) to node 16 (Vila Pouca de Aguiar), from 6 am to 10 pm July 11th to July 13th – closed from node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) to node 16 (Vila Pouca de Aguiar), from 6 am to 10 pm

– closed from node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) to node 16 (Vila Pouca de Aguiar), from 6 am to 10 pm July 14th to July 15th – closed from node 5 (Carvalhal) to node 7 (Castro Daire Norte), from 6 am to 10 pm

– closed from node 5 (Carvalhal) to node 7 (Castro Daire Norte), from 6 am to 10 pm July 18th – closed from node 9 (Moimenta da Beira and Lamego) to node 10 (Armamar and Valdigem), from 6 am to 10 pm

– closed from node 9 (Moimenta da Beira and Lamego) to node 10 (Armamar and Valdigem), from 6 am to 10 pm 19th to 21st of July – closed from node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) to node 16 (Vila Pouca de Aguiar), 6am to 10pm

– closed from node 15 (Vilarinho da Samardã) to node 16 (Vila Pouca de Aguiar), 6am to 10pm Between the 22nd and 26th of July – A24 cut throughout the day and night, in the North/South direction, between node 11 (Peso da Régua), and node 12 (Nogueira)

The councils of Lamego and Castro Daire (Viseu) had already asked residents and users of the A24 to understand the constraints on their mobility, stressing that it was a “unique opportunity” to promote that area of ​​the country.

Filming in Portugal takes place in the districts of Viseu and Vila Real.

With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film features Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others. Filming takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal.

According to the American publication The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s budget has already exceeded 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), a figure that does not include spending on “marketing” and advertising.

For reasons of contractual confidentiality, there are many details that cannot be revealed, namely budgetary ones, but the producer, Sofia Noronha, said that it is “a brutal economic investment in the country”.