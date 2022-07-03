“I don’t rule out”; Denis Abrahão talks about the possible hiring of Dorival’s holder for Grêmio

The Flamengo defender is being quoted in the Rio Grande do Sul team and the VP spoke about the relationship with the Rio de Janeiro team

The transmission of the football market has already started and Flamengo is keeping an eye on all movements, between the departure and arrival of players, the Rio team will be able to negotiate one of its defenders. It is the right-back, Rodinei, who could go to Grêmio.

In an interview with Rádio Grenal, Grêmio’s football vice president, Denis Abrahão revealed conversations with Bruno Spindel, Flamengo’s executive. The Tricolor manager admitted having a good relationship with the Rio team executive, but denied that the conversations were on account of Ferreira. The player is being quoted in the team of Dorival Jr.

However, the manager was asked about Rodinei and whether he is being quoted in the Grêmio team for the Brasileirão Second Division and Abrahão left it in the air: “I don’t insert, nor discard anyone, but a deal next week should be difficult .”

However, the portal “Torcedores” made an investigation and it was confirmed that the intention of the gaucho staff is really to have the athlete on their team. Currently, Rodinei has been a starter in Dorival Júnior’s team, but that will not be an obstacle for the player to be traded.

However, the low number of players to the side may make the transfer difficult: In addition to Rodinei, Dorival currently has only Matheusinho, after the departure of Isla, who returned to Chilean football. The team from Rio tried Montiel, from Sevilla, but the business ended up stagnating.