Image reveals that Black Lightning’s uniform was totally fake

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the first of the 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe released in theaters in 2022, in the case having premiered in the last month of May.

READ TOO!

at least until nowDoctor Strange 2 it is the biggest global box office of the year, something unsurprising, after all the film has always been one of the most anticipated productions of the year, thanks to the fact that the plot involves the multiverse.

This week the Marvel movie arrived for free on Disney+, respecting the 45-day window established by the Mickey studio, which in this case goes from its theatrical release to its arrival on streaming.

And some extras from the movie are also leaking online, despite not being available on Disney+ yet. And one of the extras ended up revealing that the black ray (Anson Mount) had his costume made completely out of CGI:

The hero’s uniform was amazing, and the technology is used so that Marvel has enough time to idealize the character’s look, without it being necessarily defined.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is now available for free on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!