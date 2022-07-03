Impossible 7 reveals Tom Cruise hanging from plane

The director Christopher McQuarrie congratulated Tom Cruise on his 60th birthday and took the opportunity to share a never-before-seen image of Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1.

Cruise, known for his incredible action scenes throughout his career, appears dangling from a plane flying practically inverted.

This new film is estimated to have cost $290 million to produce, far more than originally planned. Most impressively, the substantial tax incentives that production was able to leverage to control costs are already being discounted.

For the purpose of comparison, Mission: Impossible — Fallout Effect2018, cost $190 million.‎

In all, there were seven stoppages, and a very turbulent start in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the health crisis in Europe.

Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle Monaghanwhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that Cruise plans to finish Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh movie was released. That’s because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition is seamless.‎

Two sources also stated that these films should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.

At the same time, according to The Hollywood Reporterthe studio spoke with Cruise about the possibility of producing a spinoff series from the franchise in Paramount+and he dismissed the idea promptly.