Iphone 14 will be more expensive than previous Apple versions; see prices

The new launch of the American company Apple is scheduled to take place in the month of September. The new iphone 14 will be more expensive than the iphone 13, its predecessor in launch lineage. This statement is backed up by the Twitter platform account @TheGallox_ , which specializes in tech market scoops.

The market analysis assumes that all devices will hit the market 100 dollars more expensive than the new version of the iPhone 13. iPhone 14 Pro Max US$ 1,199 (6,393 reais) and the basic iPhone 14 will remain in the previous range of US$ 799 (4,260 reais).

Check the Tweet | Click here

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject









However, none of the information has been confirmed by the multinational company Apple. It is estimated that this rise in prices is due to the reflection of the costs of parts and manufacturing in recent months as a result of major events with global impacts: the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition to the high prices, the new models bring news to your consumer: the Pro and Pro Max models will have the A16 Bionic chip, a set of 48, 12 and 12 megapixel cameras and iOS 16 on all devices. This information was also posted by the @TheGallox_ account.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags