Is artificial intelligence ‘coming to life’? Experts respond | technoblog

LaMDA has drawn almost all the spotlight on itself. In June 2022, a Google engineer claimed that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) system was sentient. The case, obviously, drew attention – and aroused some fears: after all, are the machines, after all, “coming to life”? Would there be an apocalyptic future? And most importantly, is this really possible?

Well, many discussions arose after engineer Blake Lemoine revealed the document “Is LaMDA Sentient? – an Interview”. Through the publication, he stressed that the system “gives its opinions on what differentiates it from previous systems”. In addition, the engineer reported that the artificial intelligence demonstrated its desire to be treated as a person, emotions, feelings of its own and even committed a faulty act (!).

I confess that, when I read the interview made by the engineer with LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), I got scared at first, already thinking about several books and films on the subject. But I was wondering: is artificial intelligence taking on a life of its own? How could this happen? Is it possible to speculate the consequences, in a supposed affirmative case?

I talked to professors from three universities in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) to clear up these doubts. And you can check the answers in the following lines.

“As for gaining ‘a life of its own’, let’s take it easy!”

Alfredo Boente is coordinator of the Computer Engineering and Computer Science courses at the Veiga de Almeida University (UVA) on the Tijuca campus. The professor also holds a PhD in Production Engineering, with an emphasis on decision making with AI (Fuzzi Logic), from Coppe/UFRJ.

When asked if artificial intelligence is taking on a “life of its own”, the professor explained the following to Tecnoblog:

“This question could even generate fear in some people. Systems that are provided with computational intelligence and that have the ability to make decisions are technically called ‘Expert Systems’. Having decision-making capacity reports us to a limit, which we call it computational limit. As for gaining ‘a life of its own’, let’s take it easy!”, he said.

“Expert systems are equipped with AI methods and techniques, composed of expert algorithms, a set of rules, an inference engine, and have the ‘capacity’ to simulate human reasoning. What we call simulating ‘human reasoning’ is limited to to the ability of learning through algorithms that makes the machine can ‘think’ of better alternatives for the decision-making process of general scope (in companies, industries etc)”, he added.

But what if all this actually happens, what would be the consequences?

“This question is difficult to answer, because what we call an affirmative case would be in the case of gaining ‘a life of its own’. Artificial intelligence is embedded in our daily lives, this is a fact. In industry 4.0, we have several applications in which it is found such as, for example, internet of things, big data, cloud computing etc. The not-so-distant future of artificial intelligence is in what we now call the metaverse. But that is a subject for another time”, he replied.

But what is behind artificial intelligence?

I also talked to Augusto Baffa, professor in the Department of Informatics at the Scientific Technical Center at PUC-Rio. He explained the workings behind what we call artificial intelligence.

“First, we need to understand how Artificial Intelligence (AI) performs its tasks. AI is composed of a series of techniques that can be combined to solve specific problems. There have been great advances in pattern recognition, image generation and understanding and language natural,” he said.

This does not mean that the AI ​​understands (like a human) what it is actually doing. AI uses a series of statistical and mathematical procedures to precisely take the input (question) to the output (answer) and, in this way, it simply processes the data and returns the results.

Of course, your goal is to provide high-quality answers, but that doesn’t mean you’re actually having any kind of awareness.

In other words: AI doesn’t understand problems like a human. In fact, these systems use a series of procedures to process data requested by users.

But how are these responses created? To Tecnoblog, the professor stated the following:

“To understand how algorithms are able to create an intelligent response, it is necessary to know the learning procedure. In general, we feed these algorithms with definitions regarding the concepts and emotions involved in what we want to ‘reproduce’. This means that AI can have answers close to what we call ‘reasoning’ like a person, but in fact, he will be mechanically reproducing his way of thinking, according to what he has been taught. The more information AI is able to acquire and process, the more complex it can be your answers, but it will only be following its script, acquired during learning. We can simulate creativity, through random selections of answers within the same context and even simulate emotions through emotional indices on which the machine can be based to select her answers, but still there will be no awareness of herself or what she is doing. tar things with ‘are you alive? What do you think about you?’ and she will be able to create a coherent answer based on her acquired knowledge, but it will only be a reproduction of something that has been included in her programming”, he explained.

So today’s AI is not sentient, right?

“The big question is, is our current AI sentient? Not yet, unless we make it ‘simulate’ or ‘mimic’ what that means. Can AI become sentient one day? I believe that if that one day reality, we are still far from it”, he said.

From books and movies to reality

Carlos Eduardo Pedreira is a professor at the Systems and Computer Engineering Program at COPPE/UFRJ and head of the Artificial Intelligence line at PESC. At first, he highlighted some points of the episode involving Blake Lemoine:

“Recently, the disclosure that a Google engineer concludes that an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, called LaMDA, would have shown itself to be sentient and demonstrate emotions, opinions and feelings of its own (including defending that it should be considered as a person) comes to light. causing great impact, moving lively discussions on the subject in various spheres”.

Further on, the professor noted how AI is portrayed in both literature and film:

“The fascinating (and terrifying) idea that an AI system can approach human behavior (and even escape its control) has long been finding space in our imagination through literature and cinema. Dan Brown’s book ‘Origin’ is an opportunity to travel through a Spain where, amidst works of plastic arts and enigmatic symbols, an AI system seems to escape its creator’s control, gaining autonomy and will of its own. and playful, Spike Jonze’s film ‘She’, a lonely writer falls in love with the voice of an AI system with which he ends up having an intense love relationship”.

But fiction, we must always stress, does not necessarily reflect reality:

“AI systems are mathematical models that learn (that is, are adjusted) from data. With the enormous computational processing capacity that we currently have, it is possible to build very powerful systems, which were unthinkable a few years ago. With respect to LaMDA, it is very difficult to say that the data (and models) used by its developers were not really responsible for these reactions considered ‘own’. Very difficult to know if, consciously or not, it was not their own designers who directed the answers of the machine in the sense of inducing a feeling of self-awareness (without this actually existing).

But what is the real purpose of these systems? The professor gave his explanation to Tecnoblog:

“On the other hand, it is very important to remember that the central objective of any AI system is to be able to extrapolate beyond the data presented to it, and an excellent example of this is the Alphago system that managed to effectively learn a complex oriental game to the point to beat its world champion. But the distance between the indisputable successes of AI applications and being able to say that a system is sentient, is very large. It seems to me that the interview of Google researchers with LaMDA is weak evidence to say that the machine is self-aware. Of course, from a scientific point of view, it is always wise to have a good dose of skepticism. Despite much that has been done in recent years, we still have a huge amount of room for AI applications in sectors that have a strong impact in our well-being, such as health and education. And that’s where we should focus attention, effort and investments”.

But what about tomorrow?

“Is it possible one day to build an AI system that has a mind of its own? That feels and moves? I’m not taking any chances here. Almost everyone who in the past has said ‘this is impossible’ with respect to scientific developments has lost the bet.”

What does Google say?

Tecnoblog also contacted Google. Check out Spokesperson Brian Gabriel’s response in full:

“It’s important to note that Google’s AI principles are built into AI development, and LaMDA is no exception. While other organizations have developed and released similar language models, with LaMDA, we’re taking a careful and weighted to take into account valid concerns about fairness and truthfulness.

LaMDA has gone through 11 different revisions to our AI Principles, along with rigorous research and testing, based on fundamental measures of quality, security, and the system’s ability to produce fact-based communications. A research paper released earlier this year details the work being done towards responsible development of LaMDA.

Of course, in the wider AI community, some consider that in the long term there may be the possibility of a sentient AI. However, it makes no sense to do this by anthropomorphizing the conversational models that exist today, which are not sentient.

Current systems mimic the types of exchange found in millions of sentences and can improvise when faced with any unusual topic. For example, if you ask what it’s like to be an ice cream dinosaur, algorithms might generate text about melting and roaring – and so on.

LaMDA tends to follow the main commands and questions, following the user-defined pattern. Our team – including ethicists and technologists – has reviewed Blake’s concerns in line with our AI Principles and informed him that the evidence does not support his claims.

Hundreds of researchers and engineers have spoken with LaMDA and we are not aware of anyone else making the claims, encompassing or anthropomorphizing LaMDA the way Blake did.”