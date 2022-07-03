Jorge Jesus assembles a list of priorities with Flamengo rival striker and Gabigol ‘stays out’

The Flamengo player is not on the list of priorities required by Jorge Jesus, on the other hand, a striker from one of Mengão’s rivals is

In Fenerbahce’s sights, Gabigol was ‘caught by surprise’, after coach Jorge Jesus put together a list of priorities to strengthen the Turkish team. The Flamengo player is one of the coach’s eternal pupils, however, the list he put together has a Botafogo player, but does not have the name of the number 9 Rubro-Negro.

Demanding reinforcements for the attack, in addition to Erison, Jorge Jesus added four more names than names like Artem Dovby, from Dnipro; Mariano Dias, from Real Madrid; Belotti, free on the market and Sorloth, who is currently at Leipzig. The coach demands that his next reinforcement be dropped from that list.

That is, despite being highly speculated on the Turkish team, Gabigol is not on this possible list of priorities required by Jorge Jesus. Recently it was reported that Gabigol would be ready to transfer to play in the team, that Fenerbahce had almost everything settled with the player.

In addition to suggesting players who play in Brazil for the attack, Jorge Jesus also pointed out names for the defense, Ayrton Lucas, from Flamengo and Wellington, from São Paulo. However, the real objective is to bring in a striker who can play in the Champions League debut. Therefore, Flamengo may in fact ‘lose’ two players to the former coach.