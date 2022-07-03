Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her Marvel character is 3 steps ahead of everyone else

THE Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontainelived by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is three steps ahead of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we know, she has already recruited John Walker, the US Agent, and returned in Black Widow to pit Yelena Belova against Clint Barton. And the actress is excited:

‘There’s a lot of mystery about her story, whether she’s a girl or a villain, we’ve yet to find out… but she kind of lives in the gray area. And I like the idea of ​​a female mind behind it all. I think it’s time, by the way, without being too political. But I’m in favor of it. And I’m happy to be able to do that. And the other thing is that it’s actually a lot of fun to think that she might have said too much and maybe what she said was intentional, she wants you to think that, but she didn’t do much. It’s all part of the plan. She’s 3 steps ahead of everyone and this is a fun role to play’

It is worth remembering that we will have a Thunderbolts movie soon. Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

‎Even at this early stage, Kevin Feige keeps in touch with certain individuals who are already a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make sure everyone makes room in their schedules.

Principal photography is expected to begin in the summer of next year, between April and August.

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎

Another interesting detail is that the presentation made by Schreier in the last few weeks surprised producers, guaranteeing him this work.‎

Some clues related to the project had already been left for some time, especially through the introduction of Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).