JULY PREMIERE IN THE FIRST VIDEO

Prime Video announces the outstanding releases in Brazil for the month of July. Prime members can check out exclusive content online, via streaming or offline, via download, and they can also ask Alexa for the month’s top releases.

In addition to the productions that arrive on the service, also check out the main news of the month on the Paramount+, Starzplay, MGM, Discovery+, Stingray, Imovision, Adrenalina Pura and Looke channels, in addition to the news from the Prime Video Store.

FIRST VIDEO – PREMIERE

The Terminal List — Original Amazon series

(The Terminal List, 2022)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece after his entire platoon of United States Navy Special Operations Forces (Navy SEALs) is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt in the event. However, as new evidence comes to light, he discovers that dark forces are working against him, putting not only his life at risk, but the lives of those he loves as well.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch

Showrunner: David DiGilio

Screenplay: David DiGillio and Tolu Awosika

Spencer — movie

(Spencer, 2021)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long cooled. Though rumors of affairs and divorce abound, peace is ordered for the Christmas festivities on the Queen’s estate. Diana knows the game, but this year things will be profoundly different.

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins

Directed by: Pablo Larrain

Screenplay: Steven Knight

Fragmented — movie

(Split, 2016)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: Although Kevin has evinced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there is still one submerged one that can materialize and dominate all others. Compelled to kidnap three teenagers led by the headstrong and observant Casey, Kevin enters a war for survival among all those contained within him – as well as everyone around him.

Cast: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

Screenplay: M. Night Shyamalan

Death Gives You Congratulations — movie

(Happy Death Day, 2017)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: A teenage girl, trying to enjoy her birthday, soon realizes that this is her last birthday. That is, if she can figure out who the killer is. She must relive that day, over and over, dying in a different way each time. Can she solve her own murder?

Cast: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard and Ruby Modine

Directed by: Christopher Landon

Screenplay: Scott Lobdell

The Boss Baby — animated film

(The Boss Baby, 2017)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: Tim Templeton, a seven-year-old boy, has always had an overactive imagination. And for the past seven years, life has been great, getting all the love and affection from her parents. However, after the arrival of Godfather, an unexpected new brother dressed in a black suit complete with tie and briefcase, Tim slowly realizes that the newcomer has taken over the entire household, robbing him of his happiness.

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel

Directed by: Tom McGrath

Screenplay: Michael McCullers

Fifty Shades Darker — movie

(Fifty Shades Darker, 2017)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: Christian and Ana decide to resume their relationship, only this time there are no more rules or punishments. As they begin to get used to their new relationship, Christian’s past begins to haunt Ana as Christian struggles with his innermost thoughts.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan and Eric Johnson

Directed by: James Foley

Screenplay: Niall Leonard

Run! – movie

(Get Out, 2017)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: Chris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, Chris sees the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with his daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth he could never imagine.

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Catherine Keener

Directed by: Jordan Peele

Screenplay: Jordan Peele

Gucci House — movie

(House of Gucci, 2021)

Release date: 3rd of July

Synopsis: When Patrizia Reggiani, a stranger from humble beginnings, marries a member of the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family’s legacy and unleash a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and murder.

Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Screenplay: Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna

No Limits — Amazon Exclusive series

(Boundless, 2022)

Release date: 8th of July

Synopsis: No Limits tells the story of the first ever completed round-the-world boat trip, coinciding with the 500th anniversary celebration of the expedition. The super production will bring to life the epic story of a group of sailors on a voyage into the unknown, in a great series full of action and adventure of six episodes of 40 minutes each.

Cast: Rodrigo Santoro, Álvaro Morte and Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Directed by: Simon West

Screenplay: Patxi Amezcua

Don’t Make Me Go — Original Amazon Movie

(Don’t Make Me Go, 2022)

Release date: July 15th

Synopsis: Don’t Make Me Go tells the story of Max, a single father who discovers he has a terminal illness and who, after the diagnosis, decides to live all the years he will lose with his teenage daughter Wally at once, in the time that still remains. remains with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a trip from California to New Orleans for their 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who has long since left them.

Cast: John Cho, Mia Isaac and Kaya Scodelario

Directed by: Hannah Marks

Screenplay: Vera Herbert

Anything’s Possible — Original Amazon Movie

(Anything’s Possible, 2022)

Release date: July 22

Synopsis: Anything’s Possible is a modern coming-of-age story focused on Generation Z. The film follows Kelsa, a confident trans girl, as she spends her senior year in high school. Her classmate Khal falls in love with her and works up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it can cause. What Happens is a novel that shows the joy, tenderness, and pain of youthful love.

Cast: Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali and Renee Elise Goldsberry

Directed by: Billy Porter

Screenplay: Ximena Garcia Lecuona

Paper Girls — Original Amazon series

(Paper Girls, 2022)

Release date: July 29

Synopsis: In the wee hours of the morning after Halloween 1988, four newspaper delivery girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ – are on their delivery route when they are caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers, changing the course of their lives. their lives forever. Transported to the future, these girls must find a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with the adult versions of themselves. As they grapple with the fact that their futures are very different from what their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time travelers known as the Old Watch, who have banned time travel so they can remain in power. . To survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

Cast: Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Sofia Rosinsky

Directed by: Georgi Banks-Davies and Mairzee Almas

Screenplay: Fola Goke-Pariola

CHANNELS

PARAMOUNT+

Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe – movie

(Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, 2022)

Release date: 14th of July

Synopsis: After a “creative” judge condemns them to a space camp, a black hole sends our 24-year-old teen heroes into the future, where the duo misuse iPhones and become a target of the Deep State.

Cast: Mike Judge, Gary Cole and Nat Faxon

Directed by: John Rice and Albert Calleros

Screenplay: Mike Judge and Lewis Morton

South Park: Streaming Wars – Part 2 – movie

(South Park: The Streaming Wars, 2022)

Release date: 14th of July

Synopsis: Cartman quarrels with his mother and has a battle of wills as an epic conflict threatens the very existence of South Park.

Cast: Trey Parker, Matt Stone and April Stewart

Directed by: Trey Parker

Screenplay: Trey Parker

Hadrian – Emperor – documentary series

(Hadrian – Emperor, 2022)

Release date: 21st of July

Synopsis: A documentary about one of the greatest legends of Brazilian football: the player Adriano, the Emperor.

Directed by: Susanna Lira

Screenplay: Rafael Spinola

MGM

Terminator 2 – Judgment Day – movie

(Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991)

Release date: Available now on the service.

Synopsis: A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her teenage son, John Connor, from a more advanced and powerful cyborg.

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Edward Furlong

Directed by: James Cameron

Screenplay: James Cameron and William Wisher

STARZPLAY

P Valley – series

(P-Valley, 2020-)

Release date: 3rd of July

Synopsis: Deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of brilliance amid violent human trajectories, where beauty can be hard to find. Each episode traces the story of a small strip club where colorful characters walk through its doors, whether life-broken, hopeful, or utterly lost.

Cast: Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan

Creation: Katori Hall

Screenplay: Katori Hall

The Girl From Plainville – series

(The Girl From Plainville, 2022)

Release date: 10th of July

Synopsis: Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “text message-induced suicide” case. Explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny and Cara Buono

Creation: Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus

Screenplay: Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus

Queer as Folk – series

(Queer as Folk, 2022)

Release date: 31st of July

Synopsis: The series centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community after a tragedy.

Cast: Fin Argus, CG and Jesse James Keitel

Creation: Stephen Dunn

Screenplay: Stephen Dunn

STINGRAY

We Don’t Talk About Bruno – music

(We Don’t Talk About Bruno, 2022)

Release date: 4th of July

Synopsis: Karaoke with the song from the Disney movie Encanto.

IMOVISION

Blue Is The Warmest Color – movie

(La vie d’Adele, 2013)

Release date: 6th of July

Synopsis: Adèle’s life changes when she meets Emma, ​​a young woman who will allow her to discover desire and assert herself as a woman and as an adult.

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Adele Exarchopoulos and Salim Kechiouche

Directed by: Abdellatif Kechiche

Screenplay: Abdellatif Kechiche and Ghalya Lacroix

LOOK

My Extraordinary Summer With Tess – movie

(My Extraordinary Summer with Tess, 2019)

Release date: 8th of July

Synopsis: On a family beach vacation, Sam meets Tess, who carries her own secrets with her and shows him how the present moment can overcome memories and anxiety about what is yet to come.

Cast: Sonny Coops van Utteren, Josephine Arendsen and Julian Ras

Directed by: Steven Wouterload

Screenplay: Anna Woltz