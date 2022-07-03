Know the 8 most common types of scams on whatsapp and know how to protect yourself

Photo: reproduction

Scams on WhatsApp have become quite frequent, and with each passing day cybercriminals create new ways to deceive users. In Brazil, 43% of messenger users claim to have already suffered attempted fraud in the application, according to a survey by Mobile Time and Opinion Box.

According to cybersecurity company ESET, most scams circulating on WhatsApp use so-called social engineering. The technique is used to manipulate the victim into believing what the scammer says. Below, check out the eight most common WhatsApp scams, according to ESET: Fake Brand Birthday: Starts with a message sent saying that a brand is celebrating its birthday and is offering some gift or benefit with a link for the brand to victim can access their prize. But before obtaining it, you must answer a questionnaire and, in order to continue, you must share the message with a certain number of contacts. However, the prize never materializes and the user is redirected to websites that display intrusive advertisements.

In some cases, malicious campaigns ask the victim to download suspicious applications, which usually end up with the installation of some kind of adware, a type of malicious software that displays intrusive advertising and collects information from the victim.