Leader in 2021, Atlético-MG had the first penalty in 15 rounds

After 15 rounds of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG had the first penalty scored in their favor in the competition, in the 2-1 victory against Juventude, today (2), at Alfredo Jaconi. Last year, the team was the target of jokes and ironies for leading the ranking in this regard, as Galo ended the competition with 11 favorable penalties.

It was up to Hulk to convert the penalty in front of the gauchos in the first half of the game to open the scoring. Last Tuesday (28), the player wasted against Emelec, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, in Ecuador. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and the striker could have put Galo in front. At halftime, Hulk highlighted the fact that he charged again after the midweek loss.

“Today, I had the opportunity to convert the penalty and I’m happy because I scored. Football is like that, you have to prove yourself and overcome yourself every day. Getting here is not easy. Success is like rent: you have to pay every day day without leaving any parcel, otherwise it’s too expensive,” he said.

Now, Atlético turns its attention again to Libertadores. The team receives Emelec, at Mineirão, on Tuesday (5), at 19:15 (Brasília time). A new draw sends the decision to the spot for penalties, while a simple win qualifies either of the two.