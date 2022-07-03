Luciano Szafir comments on cryptocurrency scam suffered by Sasha | celebrities

reproduction Luciano Szafir and Sasha

Actor and presenter Luciano Szafir, 53, spoke about the blow suffered by his daughter Sasha Meneghel and her son-in-law, gospel singer João Figueiredo, involving cryptocurrencies.

— I talked to her and this is being dealt with in court. The person responsible will not go unpunished — says Szafir in a telephone conversation with GLOBO. “It’s a fact that everyone can go through. There are a lot of serious people in the cryptocurrency market, but there are also a lot of crooks. Unfortunately, that happened, it was that thing of getting to know (the person) through friends, but the important thing is that legal measures were taken.

Sasha and João Figueiredo met Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as the “sheik of cryptocurrencies”, who is in the sights of the Federal Police for being suspected of a crime against the national financial system, in a religious cult.

The couple invested more than R$ 1.2 million in Francisley’s scheme and is now suing the businessman in the Court of Curitiba. Rental Coins, the company of the so-called “sheik”, promised returns of up to 8.5% of the amount invested with a “cryptocurrency rental” scheme. The initial investment was BRL 50,000 and, later, two more contracts that added up to an investment of BRL 1.2 million. Without receiving the expected return, they filed a lawsuit for moral and material damages alleging alleged fraud on the part of Francisley’s company. The process runs in the 14th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Paraná.

In a clarification note sent to GLOBO, Francisley Valdevino da Silva, also known as Francis da Silva, said that the companies in his group are undergoing restructuring, which is why he stopped paying the monthly income promised to his investors. In the note, he set the month of October for the resumption of payments, “this being the time frame for solving all the failures previously found, enabling the regular continuation of the activities of the companies”.

Criticizing the GLOBO report, which showed him as the target of an investigation on suspicion of a financial pyramid, Francis said that the content disclosed is contrary to all “transparency shown by the companies of the group, including with regard to the risks that permeate the volatile market of crypto assets”. He maintains that the agreed contracts “were made effective through the acceptance of the risk term that they are part of, and it is up to the customers to measure them and not just the company”.

Without explaining the details, Francis claimed that the group is going through a restructuring process due to “internal abnormalities verified in October of the previous year”. According to the note, the “mistakes made by past managements, which even caused enormous damage to the structures, caused delays in payments and contractual defaults”. As a result, he claims, “urgent measures were taken to mitigate the impacts caused to customers”.

Francis reported that, at the moment, 9,445 clients have accepted the restructuring plan and continue to receive their crypto asset assignment proceeds, while 4,533 clients have decided to terminate their contracts through out-of-court settlements. He also criticized the report’s use of a photo in which he appears dressed as a sheikh at a public event.