Luís Henrique, ex-Botafogo, accepts Flamengo’s proposal and the club negotiates release with Olympique

O Flamengo It’s close to another signing. After closing with Everton Cebolinha, and Arturo Vidal being close, the ball of the moment is Luís Henrique, created by Botafogo. Rubro-Negro made a proposal to the player, who liked the numbers and has already accepted to play for the club.

The proposal is for a one-year loan. Luís has already given the green light and stated that he wants to play for Flamengo, which is now negotiating the release with Olympique de Marseille-FRA. This, however, should not be the most difficult part of the negotiation, as the attacker is not used much in the team.

Botafogo even arrived in the negotiations a little after Flamengo and offered exactly the same numbers to Luís Henrique, but the striker opted for Flamengo and has already given the word that he will play at the Gávea club.

The negotiation is close to being concluded. At Botafogo, some managers even “throw in the towel” and consider that Luís will really be a Flamengo player. Rubro-Negro has a free way to talk directly with Olympique.

OM had negotiations with Nantes-FRA and Torino-ITA in relation to Luís Henrique, but the player’s will should speak louder in this matter.

Bought by Botafogo in 2020, Luís Henrique scored one goal and provided six assists in 49 games for Olympique de Marseille.