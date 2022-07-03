Margot Robbie – 32 Years | Movies with the Oscar nominee to watch on streams

Margot Robbie has risen to a spectacular career in recent years and has become one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry.

Born in Australia, Robbie has already immortalized in the film scene several memorable roles, from Harley Quinn in the two versions of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and in the underrated ‘Birds of prey’to figure skater Tonya Harding, who earned her an Oscar nomination for Best actress.

on the day of today, July 02the complete actress 32 years old – and to celebrate his birthday, we put together a brief article listing nine movies she starred in for you to check us streamings.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Driven by Robbie’s charisma and Will Smith, ‘Double Strike’ it is a light and unpretentious film. The story centers on Nicky (Smith), a professional crook who is chosen as a victim by a newcomer to the profession, Jess (Robbie). He gets carried away by the blow to unmask her at the right moment. Disappointed, Jess insists that Nicky teach her how to work and accept her on the team. After some reluctance, Nicky not only agrees, but becomes romantically involved with her, going against one of her main rules.

Where to watch: HBO Max

In the iconic acid biopic of Martin Scorsese, ‘The wolf of Wall Street’, Robbie was starting to emerge as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation – and would gain media attention for her performance as Naomi Lapaglia. Here, the character plays the fictional second wife of stock market millionaire Jordan Belfort (Leonrdo DiCaprio), in which he starred in several very sensual scenes that caused a lot of buzz at the time of the film’s release.

I, TONYA (2017)

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (Rental)

Robbie took the world by storm as Tonya Harding, the figure skating star who is also known for her hot temper in competition – earning her a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best actress. In the plot, Tonya grows up excelling in the sport and enduring abuse and humiliation by her aggressive mother (Allison Janney). Between career ups and downs and ups and downs in an abusive relationship with Jeff Gillooly (sebastian stan), the athlete ends up involved in a bizarre plan during the preparation for the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rental)

Queen of France at sixteen and widow at eighteen, Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) dares to defy pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her home country of Scotland to claim the throne that rightfully belongs to her. However, Scotland and England fall to Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young queen stares at her sister in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female rulers in a male world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence.

THE PERFECT REVENGE (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

At the neo-noir thriller commanded and written by Vaughn Stein, Robbie not only starred in the narrative, but also served as one of the producers on the feature film. Despite the negative reviews, the film is worth checking out for bringing a solid interpretation of the actress. In the plot, two hired assassins (Max Irons and Dexter Fletcher) embark on a suicide mission, ordered by a mysterious person. Until a dangerous woman appears, Annie (Robbie), who is more involved in this story than she appears.

Where to watch: Telecine

Playing the memorable Harley Quinn for the second time, Robbie achieved an almost solo and extremely feminist film, by meeting other well-known characters from the DCEU. Here, the main character joins Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain and police officer Renée Montoya and form an unusual group of heroines called Birds of Prey. When a dangerous criminal begins to wreak havoc on Gotham, the five women must band together to defend the city.

THE SCANDAL (2019)

Where to watch: Prime Video

in the biopic ‘The Scandal’, Robbie plays Kayla Pospisil, one of several victims of FOX network CEO Roger Ailes, who is sexually harassed while working there. Unlike her co-stars, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, the actress did not play a real character, but a fictionalized version of the various employees who were abused by Ailes. its impressive performance not only was it praised by the public and experts, it also earned her another Oscar nomination, this time in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Once Upon A Time In… HOLLYWOOD (2019)

Where to watch: Prime Video

In ‘Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood’Robbie was cast to play a different version of Sharon Tate. working with the director Quentin Tarantino and with stars DiCaprio and Brad Pitt (the latter winning an Oscar for her performance), the actress played Tate, one of the victims of Charles Manson, who rose to stardom in the 1960s. However, here, she is the center of a reinterpretation of the original events, in which she manages to live and build a friendship with Cliff Booth (DiCaprio). Again, Robbie’s rendition was highly praised, despite the short screen time she enjoys in the production.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD (2021)

Where to watch: HBO Max

Robbie reprized for the third time her role as Harley Quinn (or Harley Quinn, in Portuguese) in the lauded ‘The Suicide Squad’in James Gunnwhich not only surpassed the original, but provided a new guise for the DCEU. The actress had already done a wonderful job in the 2016 film, stealing every scene in which she appeared, but it was here that she was able to further explore the iconic character’s potential – adding to the mythology surrounding Harley after her debut. ‘Birds of prey’.

