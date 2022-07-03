Maria Inês Barros silver medal in shooting with hunting weapons

“This silver means a lot to me. It’s one more and I hope to continue to bring more joy to Portugal”, she declared, shortly after losing the gold by a difference of one shot to French Olympian Carole Cormenier.

A few days away from turning 21, the young woman who left two college exams for later to be able to compete in Algeria hit 27 shots, one below Cormenier, and was ahead of another Olympic athlete, the Italian Silvana Stanco, who got the bronze.

Before, Alessandra Perilli, bronze in Tokyo2020 for San Marino, had been left behind, in one of the competitions in Oran2022 that presented more competitive level, and a semi-final in which Ana Rita Rodrigues, in the same group of four at that stage, was for the way.

In the men, José Bruno Faria and the Olympian João Paulo Azevedo stayed today for qualification.

This result gives impetus to “the next step”, which involves training and working on the way to Osijek, in the World Shooting Championship that starts on September 27 and ‘drags’ until October, and in which “Olympic quotas will be at stake”.

“The objective is to get one of them”, he shoots, without blinking.

Despite his confidence, he didn’t expect “it would go so well”, not least because he didn’t train as he would have liked, but he ended up getting “a very positive test”. “I am very happy”, she reaffirms.

As for the race itself, “anyone can win in the finals”, but “the next one will be others”, so he needs “to work to get more medals and goals”.

The athlete from AC Vale do Tâmega also admits to a bittersweet taste for losing the gold by a shot, but is already “very happy with the silver”. “Next time it’s gold,” she says.

This was the eighth silver of the mission, which has six golds and five bronzes, and the first medal for shooting with hunting weapons in the Mediterranean Games, after in Tarragona2018 it was the shooting, by João Costa (bronze), to enter on the medallion, not getting it this time.

Portugal now has 19 medals in the competition, adding the golds of Leandro Ramos, João Coelho, Cátia Azevedo, Diogo Ribeiro, Camila Rebelo and Rafael Reis, to the silver of Maria Inês Barros, Ana Catarina Monteiro, Diogo Ribeiro, Daniela Campos, Jieni Shao, Lorène Bazolo, Liliana Cá and the men’s table tennis team, and the bronzes of Evelyse Veiga, Filipa Martins, Tiago Pereira, João Geraldo and the women’s table tennis team.

The Oran2022 Mediterranean Games started on June 25 and will run until Wednesday, with more than three thousand athletes from 26 different countries, including 159 Portuguese in 20 disciplines.










