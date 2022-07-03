Mark Zuckerberg announces cut in Meta’s hiring and resources

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a warning to employees that Facebook’s parent company faces one of the “worst crises in recent history”, which will require a reduction in hiring and resources.

The message was delivered during an internal videoconference meeting on Thursday, 30th, for the company’s 77,800 employees, according to the The New York Times. The statement also emphasized that the performance of employees will undergo more intense evaluations from now on.

“I think some of you might decide that this is not the place for you, and I’m fine with this self-selection,” the CEO reportedly said. “Realistically, there are probably a lot of people in the company who shouldn’t be here.”

Still according to the teamsthe company intends to reduce the hirings planned for this year, from 10 thousand, according to the initial goal, to around 6 thousand to 7 thousand.

Recently, Meta was impacted by a change in Apple’s mobile operating system privacy settings, which limited the amount of user data that Facebook and Instagram can collect.

After the move, the company faced two consecutive drops in quarterly profit, a first for a decade, and lost about $230 billion in market value after reporting mixed results in February.

*With Dow Jones Newswires