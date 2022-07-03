Maserati abandoned for 60 years is for sale for almost R$ 730 thousand

Vehicle for sale is one of the rarest of the traditional Italian brand (Getty Creative)

A copy of the Maserati 3500 GTi, one of the rarest vehicles of the Italian brand and which had only about 450 units produced, is being sold for US$ 139,500 (approximately R$ 730,000 at the current price).

The model, which was officially presented during the 1960 Geneva Motor Show, is equipped with an engine that generates 235 hp and a five-speed transmission.

According to the vehicle’s eBay listing, it is “blue, with original red leather interior and retains its original Lucas fuel injection unit. Only 441 3500 GTi were produced between 1961 and 1964. This particular car has been in storage for It has been under the same ownership since 1967. The previous owner bought the car in Germany and imported it to the US. This desirable and collectible Maserati represents an exciting discovery with a lot of potential.”

The company Gullwing Motor Cars, responsible for selling the vehicle, does not specify how the engine works. Interested in the car? Go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/275339936788.

valuable rarity

During this year’s edition of the Encontro de Autos Antigos de Águas de Lindóia, which took place in São Paulo, in April, a Beetle 1952 Split Window was sold for R$ 450 thousand, almost half a million reais. This is the highest amount ever paid for a Beetle in Brazil, at least among public sales and auctions.

The sale went viral on social media, with many netizens not understanding how a Beetle can be worth so much money. Some even went so far as to speculate that the seller, seeking attention, had falsified the value of the sale.

located by UOL Cars, Beetle salesman, Alex Fabiano, also known as GG, said he was bothered by criticism from those who don’t understand what he’s talking about. “There are people judging me and saying that I lied about the price. They are people who have no knowledge about this car or the market. It even has original floor and screws”.