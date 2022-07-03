Meta Quest 2 is the most successful VR device to date

Although virtual reality technology is not an absolute success in the gaming world, it seems that Meta Quest 2 is starting to become popular: according to Francisco Jeronimo, from IDC (International Data Corporation, a marketing intelligence company), the Quest 2 already has 14.8 million units sold since October 2020, when it debuted on the market.

Because it’s a VR device, which is niche so far, it’s a pretty impressive number. As a comparison, the PlayStation 5 has sold 20 million units to date (and was released in November 2020) — of course, in the case of the PS5, there were out-of-stock issues and the microchip crisis.

.@MetaQuestVR OculusQuest2 is the most successful #VR headset to date. With nearly 15mn units sold since its announcement at @Facebook Connect 7 in Sep 2020, the Quest2 has contributed to massive growth in VR sales & consumer adoption?? ??VR Sales grew 97% in 2021 & 242% in 1Q22 pic.twitter.com/7dIe42FSo7 — Francisco Jeronimo (He/Him) (@fjeronimo) June 6, 2022

According to IDC, in 2021 Quest 2 sales increased by 97%, and in the first quarter of 2022, an incredible 247%. In other words, apparently the sales projection is of growth, given the history, even more if we consider that the virtual reality glasses have gained more and more weight titles and getting a lot of attention from Facebook (or Meta, current name).

One of the positive points of the Quest 2 is precisely its more affordable price: in the US, it costs US$ 299 (R$ 1,570 in today’s conversion, without fees or taxes), a value much lower than the competitors. In addition, the device is platform independent and does not depend on a PC or video game to work, as is the case with the HTC Vive, Valve Index and the upcoming PSVR 2.

Will VR technology be more popular among gamers in the future?