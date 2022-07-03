Mouth, what mouth? Elizabeth Olsen disappears with Jimmy Fallon’s mouth in hilarious video

Shortly after its theatrical release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became one of the most popular films of the year and many of its scenes are already part of geek culture.

One of these scenes, for example, is the moment when the witch Scarlet uses his powers to “erase” Black Bolt’s mouth.

However, the scene became so famous on social media that it was recreated on the American program The Tonight Show.

On the famous talk show, the presenter Jimmy fallon approaches Elizabeth Olsenthe actress who plays the witch Scarlet, when you are careless and end up mute. Check out:

On Twitter, fans of the character flooded the post with memes from witch Scarlet and his new “power”.

More about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Announced as a sequel to the story of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the plot takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Return Home and WandaVision and features extensive participation from Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The film also introduces the MCU to a character capable of traveling through multiple universes. Known as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), the character will become a target of the Scarlet Witch who intends to use her powers.

Apparently Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also closes an arc in the story of Scarlet Witch who seems to accept the pain of losing her children, something that will cause her big problems in the plot.

But Doctor Strange also makes progress during the plot, as he relives and also apparently overcomes the loss of his beloved Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

The Doctor Strange sequel also broke records in theaters and on Disney+. On Disney streaming, the film became the most-watched Marvel debut on the platform.

In cinemas, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness became the second-highest-grossing film of 2022, second only to Top Gun: Maverick. For Marvel’s coffers, the film has surpassed the mark of 940 million dollars, with $405 million came from US theaters alone.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+.

