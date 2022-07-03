Natalie Portman talks about Thor: The Dark World

Hollywood actress and star, Natalie Portman made some comments about the controversial film Thor the Dark Worldwhich, since the film opened in theaters, has been rated as one of the worst productions in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Natalie argued that, perhaps in the near future, the film could gain more public taste and even compared it to the classic film The Professional.

In an interview with the specialized website Variety, Natalie Portman said that the same problem affected the movie The Professional, in 1994.

“It was slammed by critics, and now, even though I’ve been in Marvel and Star Wars movies, it’s the main thing people bring to me. That (Pro) and Star Wars are two examples of things that, when they came out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a disaster.’ So years later, The Professional is loved.”

The actress, who gives life to the character of Doctor Jane Foster, spoke a little about the statement of actor Chris Hemsworth, who said he was disappointed with his own performance in the long.

In his next film, the God of Thunder will go through his midlife crisis in his mid-1500s. In an adventure of self-discovery, Thor will meet other gods and find his beloved again, as well as a very dangerous new villain: Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale.

The film will star Chris Hemsworth, Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.