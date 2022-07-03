Netflix Releases Film With Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie

One of the biggest releases of recent years, the acclaimed Once Upon A Time In…Hollywood arrived at Netflix.

He is a 2019-released dramedy film written and directed by none other than Quentin Tarantino.

Names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and many others make up the cast. Remembering that Brad Pitt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

The film is set in 1960s Los Angeles, an alternate history in which aging television actor Rick Dalton and his aging stunt double Cliff Booth try to keep up with the changes and embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry. from Hollywood.

The list consists of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dove Cameron, Austin Butler, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino.

See the trailer:

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!