New allegations against UK Conservative MP accused of groping men

Admin 3 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Kathryn Snowdon & Paul Seddon
  • BBC News

Chris Pincher

Credit, UK government

photo caption,

Chris Pincher said he ‘drank too much’ in his resignation letter to the prime minister

New allegations against UK Conservative MP accused of groping men

Six new allegations of inappropriate behavior against British lawmaker Chris Pincher have surfaced days after he was suspended from the Conservative Party amid allegations he groped two men.

The allegations date back more than a decade.

Pincher says he is seeking professional medical support and has no intention of resigning as a lawmaker.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Russia says it has taken full control of Luhansk | Ukraine and Russia

Russia on Sunday claimed control of the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine after conquering …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved