New WhatsApp function promises to make conversations more lively

Despite already being the most used messaging application in all of Brazil, WhatsApp is a tool that keeps receiving requests for new functions from users, because nothing is so good that it can’t be improved, right? Fortunately the team behind the updates listens to people a lot.

However, some of them don’t have the patience to wait and end up installing pirated versions of the application in the face of the promise of many new functions, which often ends up resulting in a virus on the device or bans.

Imagine the joy of the staff to know that WhatsApp would finally be bringing a new function in an official way, without mods? That’s what people felt with this new update that promises to make conversations even more fun.

The coolest thing is that this version has already arrived and is available on all cell phones. Maybe you even updated your device and didn’t even notice the changes.

It turns out that the new feature is something that people who use Facebook already know well… it’s reacting to something that has been said. It will be necessary to hold on to a message and choose one of the emojis available to carry out the reaction. There are currently only six available.

At this first moment, WhatsApp is still testing this new function, as it is visible that the version we have today is nothing compared to the final plan. The idea is that it will soon be possible to react to any message using any of the emojis available in the application.

This more complete option is already being tested for some specific users who were contemplated with the beta version of the application and it is loaded with these exclusive news so that they can enjoy and give feedback, so that the team can improve what is necessary.

And if you are already anxious to be able to test this new version, know that you may still have to wait a little while, because so far there is no news about a deadline for it to reach other users.

Despite this, as the program is already in the testing phase, it is possible that it will not take long to be available to end users, since the transition from one phase to another tends not to take that long.

It is worth remembering that this feature in question is already used in other social networks, such as Facebook. Coincidence? No! It is natural that Facebook and WhatsApp exchange technology between them, since the two belong to the same owner and the same development group.

Another point is that WhatsApp is striving to bring new features to combat the use of mods stowaways to the application.