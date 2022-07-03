“Night Cronenberg”; Check date and time!

Advertising

Fans of cult director David Cronenberg, prepare your emotions: the next big night from the cinema Petra Fine Artsscheduled to friday (07/08), Starting at 11:30 pmwill be entirely dedicated to the Canadian filmmaker, with the as yet unpublished “Crimes Of The Future”a release MUBI and O2 Play, in a unique and exclusive exhibition in the city of São Paulo! A privilege that only Petra Fine Arts and the O2 Play could offer.

Critically acclaimed at its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the feature “Crimes Of The Future”which opens in theaters on 7/14 and on MUBI on 7/29, it brings together an all-star cast, headed by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. In the plot, humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a performance artist, publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances.

With a program divided into three rooms, in all of them the opening session will be with “Crimes Of The Future”and the following attractions look like this: Room 1 “Crash: Strange Pleasures” (1996) + one surprise movie; room 2 “Marks of Violence” (2005) + surprise movie; room 3 “Gemini, Morbid Similarity” + surprise movie.

— “Crash: Strange Pleasures”, which won the Jury Prize at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival, stars James Spader, Holly Hunter, Rosanna Arquette and Elias Koteas, forming a quartet with very peculiar traits. They have in common symphorophilia, a type of sexual arousal that occurs in situations of tragedy or disaster, such as car accidents, for example, the specific fetish referred to in the film’s title. Mutilations and deep scars are part of almost pornographic sexual fantasies, in scenes never seen on the movie screen, and as only Cronenberg would be able to imagine. The surprise film, in the third and final session of Room 1, also mixes sex, mutilation and ecstasy.

— “Marks of Violence” is an adaptation of a comic book written by John Wagner and illustrated by Vince Locke, originally published in 1997 by Press/Vertigo, of the DC Comics group. The story, set in a fictional town, revolves around a well-mannered man who becomes a local hero through an act of violence that will leave deep scars on the core of his family. In addition to the spectacular performance of the main couple, Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello, the film features the unforgettable performance of William Hurt, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, despite being in only one scene that lasted less than 10 minutes. In the United States, the film received the rigorous “R” rating, for its strong scenes of violence, nudity, language and, of course, for the torrid sex scenes between Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello. The surprise film in Sala 2 revisits a more “roots” phase of Cronenberg.

— “Gemini, Morbid Similarity” brings the brilliant Jeremy Irons opposite himself, in a double role. In the story, he plays the Mantle brothers, both gynecologists and identical twins. They make the most of the fact that no one can tell them apart to share women and experiences, both inside and outside the workplace. In this case, the term “experiences” can have a scientific as well as a sexual connotation. Since teenagers, the two, clearly very intelligent, have already shown an early interest in surgery and the reproductive system of women. Vices, perversions, degradation, and unorthodox use of surgical instruments make this film one of the most authentic and incredible works of the director, also known as the “king of oddities”. The surprise film in Room 3 rescues a more radical Cronenberg, in one of his essential “cults”.

Crimes of the Future

DATASHEET:

Title in Brazil: Crimes of the Future

Original Title: Crimes of the Future

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart

Duration: 107 min

Year: 2022

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror

English language

Portuguese subtitle

Rating: to be confirmed

Schedule

ROOM 1: Crimes of the Future (107 min); Crash: Strange Pleasures (Crash); surprise movie (87 min)

Time: Friday (7/8), from 11:30 pm

Room 1 – Villa-Lobos

ROOM 2: Crimes of the Future (107 min); A History of Violence — surprise film — (91 min)

Time: Friday (08.08), from midnight

Room 2 — Leon Cakoff

ROOM 3: Crimes of the Future (107 min); Gemini — Morbid Similarity (Dead Ringers) — (116 min); surprise movie (103 min)

Time: Friday (08.08), from 00:30

Room 3 — Rubens Ewald Filho

