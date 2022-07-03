Nintendo launches monthly subscription for Switch repair in Japan

Plan costs about R$8 per month; there is also an annual plan that costs R$ 80

A new subscription plan has been launched by Nintendo in Japan, but this time it’s a plan to repair the Nintendo Switch in the country, residents of the region will be able to subscribe to monthly and annual plans that will entitle the consumer to up to 6 repairs a year. The new service is called Wide Care and is not expected to be launched in other countries, the annual plan costs around BRL 80 (2,000 yen) while the monthly plan is around BRL 8.00 (200 yen),

Consumers who sign the Wide Care will be entitled to repairs to items such as consoles Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Joy-Conat dock and on the power adapter. The company advertises the new option as “a fixed-fee repair warranty service that can be purchased at any time.”

Users will be able to enjoy 6 repairs within a year, regardless of whether it is through the annual or monthly subscription, it will even be possible to replace the device twice in case of problems that are not resolved by maintenance on the device itself, but there is also a repair cost limit which is about BRL 3,945 (100,000 yen),

To subscribe to the service, a mobile device with a camera is required to perform the subscription, registering the device that will be covered by the Wide Carethe service covers natural breakdowns, water damage and accidental damage.

One of the main problems in the hardware that makes up the switch is the drift that occurs in the joy-con’s analog sticks, but the Nintendo I already said that the new models OLED are being sold with a revised version to avoid the problem.

What do you think of the new plan Nintendo for repairs of switch in Japan? Share in the comments with your opinion!

