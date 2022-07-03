Not a lightsaber, but beams of light touch each other to enhance 3D printing

mechanics

Writing of the Technological Innovation Website – 07/01/2022

It’s hard to see where the light rays are interacting.

[Imagem: Macroarc/QUT]

where the light touches

Light is a particularly desirable tool for activating chemical processes because of the precision with which it allows a chemical reaction to be initiated.

The problem is that light will start the reaction – or stop it – throughout the volume where the light falls and to the point where it loses energy and ceases to scatter.

On the other hand, some time ago physicists began to explore ways to make beams of light interact with each other.

It was by exploring this line that Australian researchers have now managed to cause a chemical reaction to be photoactivated only at the exact point where two beams of light intersect.

“In this case, we have two beams of light of different colors, and the reaction only occurs where the two beams intersect. We use one color of light to activate one molecule and the second color of light to activate another molecule. And where the two light beams meet, the two activated molecules react to form a solid material,” says Professor Sarah Walden of the Queensland University of Technology.

The technique will have multiple applications, but it seems to have been created for 3D printing.

“Typically, in a 3D printer the inkjet moves in two dimensions, slowly printing a 2D layer before rising to print another layer on top. [da anterior]. But using this technology, you can activate an entire two-dimensional sheet and print the entire sheet at once,” Walden compared.

Two-color activation of a stable cyclobutenedione (UV light) and a redshift ortho-substituted azobenzene tetrachloride (orange light).

[Imagem: Sarah L. Walden et al. – 10.1038/s41467-022-30002-6]

dynamic duo

One of the project’s challenges was to find two molecules that could be activated by two different colors of light, and then make them react together.

“That’s where innovation comes from,” said Professor Christopher Kowollik, whose team has been breaking records for accuracy and speed in 3D printing. “You want a molecule to be activated with one color of light, but not with the other color, and vice versa. This is not easy to find, in fact very difficult to find.”

The team not only found the molecules, they discovered a really dynamic duo: The two processes activated by the two colors of light are reversible, which allows you to control exactly where the solid material will form inside the printer.

