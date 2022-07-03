Not Captain America? Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Hero and Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge, with almost 30 movies and 7 series already released and still constantly expanding, with new productions and introductions of new heroes in all of them.

But some actors and actresses, who have already said goodbye to the MCU, are still missing and, whenever possible, they comment on the current Marvel Universe and its productions, giving their opinions about them and their expectations for the future, just like us, fans. .

And a question that always comes up when we meet with other fans of Marvel (and any other cinematic universe) is: What’s your favorite movie? As well as other “favorites”.

And in a new interview on the D23 Inside Disney podcast, Chris Evans, our beloved Steve Rogers, Captain America, revealed some of his favorite Marvel movies and heroes. Chris reveals that the favorite movie he’s been in at Marvel is Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

“I have weaknesses for different reasons. I would say Captain America: Winter Soldier. It was the first time I worked with the Russos. Winter Soldier was the first one where I felt like I had my feet on the ground, and I actually started to understand the character. I really liked this story, the cast [e] from the Russo brothers… I’ll say Winter Soldier.”

Evans told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that his favorite fight scene in the MCU also comes from this movie, in which his hero fights multiple HYDRA agents in an elevator:

“I like that elevator fight scene. That was the first scene we shot in the second Captain America movie. It was the first time I worked with the Russos; it was the first time it felt like Cap was kind of alone. In the first Cap movie, you know, you really felt like everyone was holding my hand and in the first Avengers movie, I just did my best not to get in the way. Cap’s second movie is the one where I really felt, I suppose, pressure and that first elevator fight scene came out pretty good in my opinion.”

When asked who is the best actor to coach verbally, Evans was sure you “can’t beat Downey (Robert Downey Jr.)”.

About his favorite MCU hero, he confirms that, surprisingly, it’s Iron Man, but the MCU star previously told CinemaBlend in 2020 that “Spider-Man was [seu] childhood hero”:

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would love to do scenes like clinging to the sides of buildings and trying to jump from one building to the next.”

Chris Evans is a big fan of Marvel’s characters and productions, no wonder he has lived two different heroes of the publisher in cinema. But what about you, what are his favorite movies and heroes? Tell us!

