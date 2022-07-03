Palmeiras fans detonate Raphael Veiga after defeat to Athletico

Palmeiras lost to Athletico Paranaense, 2-0, this Saturday (02), at Allianz Parque, and missed the chance to isolate themselves in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The result revolted the Alviverde fans.

Through social networks, not even Raphael Veiga, one of the highlights of the team coached by Abel Ferreira, escaped the ire of the Palmeiras fans, who complained about yet another unstable game for his shirt 23. Some even joked that the fact that having resumed his relationship would be one of the reasons for the drop in income.

