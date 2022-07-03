Palmeiras fans detonate Raphael Veiga after defeat to Athletico

Palmeiras lost to Athletico Paranaense, 2-0, this Saturday (02), at Allianz Parque, and missed the chance to isolate themselves in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The result revolted the Alviverde fans.
Through social networks, not even Raphael Veiga, one of the highlights of the team coached by Abel Ferreira, escaped the ire of the Palmeiras fans, who complained about yet another unstable game for his shirt 23. Some even joked that the fact that having resumed his relationship would be one of the reasons for the drop in income.
See the backlash below:
it’s time to start charging the veiga
you’re not playing shit
— cupbearers (@limazxsep)
July 3, 2022
It wasn’t even for Veiga to enter. Scarpa is having a better time in his position.
— Waldeck Junior (@walpalmeiras)
July 3, 2022
Scarpa and Veiga on the same team can’t!
if you call Abel
— LemuelViana (@LemuelViana1)
July 3, 2022
Danilo went to the national team and didn’t come back Veiga came back with Rafaela and didn’t return to Palmeiras
I am waiting
— ����������⁹ ˢᵉᵖ (@golxbenzema)
July 3, 2022
Veiga hasn’t played FUCKING time
— diegao ˢᵉᵖ (@Diegouu__)
July 3, 2022
Veiga’s entry killed Scarpa and then we were left without Veron. The mistake was the entry of Veiga, who by the way didn’t play anything against Avaí and Hoje…
— Edson (@edsonolisantos)
July 3, 2022
