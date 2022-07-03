Paris airport officials call for new strike between 8 and 10 July – 02/07/2022

Paris airport workers who are on strike said on Saturday they will hold another strike at the French capital’s main international airport from July 8 to 10 to press for their wage demands, signaling more trouble for travelers in early summer.

Ground workers at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport have staged a series of strikes to demand a pay rise to cushion the impact of inflation, encouraged by rising demand for air travel and staff shortages caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current shutdown, which began on Thursday, is expected to continue through Sunday, although France’s civil aviation authority said fewer disruptions were expected.

Airport operator ADP offered workers a 4% pay raise if they agreed to end the strike on Friday, but workers rejected the offer, a union representative told Reuters.

“Most workers think the offer is not good enough,” said Daniel Bertone, who represents the CGT union. “They don’t trust the administration and they don’t accept the ‘it or nothing’ blackmail.”

“We have informed management of a new strike plan for the 8th to 10th of July,” added Bertone.

Paris airport contractors plan further strikes from July 13 to 17.

On Saturday, one in five flights was canceled between 2:00 am and 9:00 am (Brasilia time).

Air France said it kept all of its long-haul flights and 90% of its medium-haul services.