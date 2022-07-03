Poatan ‘takes soul’ out of talkative Strickland with absurd knockout and waits for Adesanya in title fight

In the final part of the first round, Alex Poatan left Strickland ‘without a soul’ in the Octagon and qualifies for the fight for the UFC belt

Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira continues to win in its trajectory of UFC. This Saturday (2), the Brazilian faced and knocked out Sean Strickland still in the first round and heading for the fight for the organization’s belt. With the victory by knockout, the Brazilian puts himself inside the top 3 of the category and now waits for Israel Adesanya to fight for the belt.

“I want to thank my opponent for accepting him, he was a brave guy because many didn’t accept it. What he said in an interview, I don’t care. I did my job. I started kicking my calf. started to feel it. I started putting blows on the waistline, he felt it. And then I went to the head. It took a little while, but the strategy was 100%”

Alex Poatan arrived in the UFC with a great status for his trajectory in kickboxing. Champion in Glory on more than one occasion, beating Adesanya twice in the organization, the Brazilian entered the largest MMA organization in the world, already facing the biggest in the category.

So far, the Brazilian has climbed into the Octagon on two occasions and won both. Before the bout at UFC 276, Dana White had already declared that the winner of the bout between Poatan and Strickland would be the next challenger for the belt.

It is worth remembering that, for many MMA analysts, Poatan is seen as the only fighter in the organization with weapons to defeat Adesanya.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The fight

No chance. Using the greatest reach, Alex Poatan Pereira was putting good kicks and punches on the opponent in the first minutes. Gradually, according to the Brazilian himself, it was possible to notice that Strickland felt his legs and the Brazilian took advantage. With a beautiful cross punch, Poatan ‘took the soul’ out of Sean and ended the fight with 2 minutes and 36 seconds left in the first round.

Poatan knocking out Strickland at UFC 276 Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

See all the results from UFC 276:

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya (NIG) defeated Jared Cannonier (USA) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 50-45) – Middleweight belt

Alexander Volkanovski (AUS) defeated Max Holloway (USA) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45 and 50-45) – Featherweight belt

Alex Poatan (BRA) KO’d Sean Strickland (USA) at 2:36 of Round 1 – Middleweight

Bryan Barberena (USA) KO’d Robbie Lawler (USA) at 4:47 of Round 2 – Welterweight

Pedro Munhoz (BRA) x Sean O’Malley (USA) ended without a result (unintentional finger in the eye) – Bantamweight

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jalin Turner (USA) finished Brad Riddell (NZL) with a guillotine choke at 0:45 of round 1 – Lightweight

Jim Miller (USA) submitted Donald Cerrone (US) with a guillotine choke at 1:32 of Round 2 – Welterweight

Ian Garry (IRL) defeated Gabe Green (USA) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27) – Welterweight

Dricus Du Plessis (AFS) defeated Brad Tavares (USA) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-28) – Middleweight

André Sergipano (BRA) defeated Uriah Hall (JAM) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27) – Middleweight

Maycee Barber (USA) defeated Jessica Eye (USA) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) – Flyweight

Julija Stoliarenko (LIT) submitted Jessica-Rose Clark (AUS) with an armbar at 0:42 of Round 1 – Bantamweight