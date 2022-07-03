Porto hopes to have João Victor after Boca Juniors x Corinthians

Much speculated in Europe in recent weeks, defender João Victor may be ready to leave Corinthians for Portuguese football, according to the portal ‘A Bola’.

According to the newspaper, Porto FC is only waiting for details to make the agreement with João Victor official. It is estimated that the club is waiting for the decision between Corinthians and Boca Juniors.

The game will be played next Tuesday (05), in La Bombonera, for the return match of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The first leg, which took place at Neo Química Arena, ended in a goalless draw.

Porto expects to have the defender between the 6th and 14th of July – the period in which the European pre-season takes place -, to integrate him with the rest of the squad.

The 23-year-old defender has been the subject of dispute by the two greatest exponents of Portugal, Benfica and Porto. Initially, the rumors were denied by his manager, but there was still no withdrawal on the part of interested clubs, especially with the possibility of sale again confirmed by the alvinegro president, Duílio Monteiro Alves.

Corinthians set the price of 15 million euros (about R$ 80 million at the current price) to complete the sale of the player. The São Paulo club owns 55% of the defender’s economic rights, while Banco BMG holds the remaining 45%.

Porto also wants Cruzeiro jewel

In addition to João Victor, Porto is eyeing another young defender in Brazilian football. Paulo Eduardo, from Cruzeiro, is seen as a one-off deal: the 20-year-old defender can be hired for free by the Portuguese club if he plays 15 games with Raposa’s first team.

Although the transfer is free of charge, Porto will have to acquire the remaining percentage of Paulo’s economic rights for the amount of 1.5 million euros (about R$ 8 million) – currently, the defender holds 20% and Cruzeiro 80%. .