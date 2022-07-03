Portugal eliminates covid requirements to enter the country

As of this Friday, July 1, travelers bound for Portugal will no longer need to carry out Covid-19 tests or prove vaccination to enter the country. A few months ago, Brazilians already reported that, despite the mandatory testing and vaccine, it was common for none of the vouchers to be checked upon arrival in Portuguese territory. The government’s decision to eliminate all restrictions put an end to this confusion, justified by the high vaccination coverage and the stable situation of the pandemic in Portugal.







The move follows the example of other European countries that have also lifted their entry restrictions. Photo: gemmmm/Unsplash / Travel and Tourism

In addition, the international context was also a motivator for the resolution. In the European Union, few countries still maintain entry requirements related to Covid-19. Proof of vaccination or negative test result is still required to enter Spain and France, while the Netherlands only requires proof of vaccination. To enter Germany, there are no restrictions at the moment, but from September, proof of vaccination for the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines will be mandatory again.

It is worth mentioning that the use of masks remains mandatory in public transport, cars and health establishments and services throughout the mainland of Portugal. On Madeira Island, it is also mandatory to wear masks at airports and maritime terminals, in addition to the use of protection in all closed spaces.