power overload is the main cause of fire

Homes continue to be the place with the highest occurrence of electrical fires. Of the 637 cases recorded due to network overload, 343 occurred inside a house, apartment or farm, according to Abracopel (Brazilian Association for Awareness of the Dangers of Electricity).

In the 2013-2021 historical series, last year was the second that most recorded this type of occurrence. 2019 broke the record with 656 fire records.

Causes

Of the total, 400 were motivated by poor electrical installation. Other reasons that involve accidents of electrical origin are:

old electrical installations

Electric hacksaws, with poorly sized and/or poorly made installations

Indiscriminate increase in load on the network (like, too many electronics using the network)

Lack of maintenance by a qualified professional

Sockets have different sizes

Some don’t know, but there are two types of three-pin sockets: one has a current of 10A (amps) and the other has 20A (to receive more powerful devices). The difference between them is barely noticeable and is in the size.

Appliances that work with a current of up to 10A must be connected to the socket that has a diameter of 4 mm on each pin — it is that little hole where the plug is inserted. Devices operating between 10 and 20 A must be used in sockets with a diameter of 4.8 mm.

“You have to respect this fit. Appliances that require more energy demand will need more amperage. A drill and a food processor need 20A. So, they need to be plugged into the socket with wider pins”, explains Marcos Crivelaroprofessor of engineering at FIAP (Faculty of Informatics and Administration of São Paulo).

Placing appliances that demand 20A into 10A outlets generate overload at the power point. In this case, in addition to the outlet, it is necessary to check if the wiring is capable of supporting this extra current.

Another cause of overload can come from the use made of the electrical network. Equipment with higher consumption and prolonged use, such as refrigerators, air conditioning, showers, among others, must be connected to their own circuits to avoid overheating.

adapter hacksaw

Using adapters to plug non-compatible devices into a three-prong outlet is another dangerous practice and worth mentioning.

The risks range from possible shocks to burns and fires, highlights Crivelaro. Warm up a little today. Tomorrow warms up more. Then some more. After a while, the wire protection can melt and then that metallic part appears, explains the professor. If the person doesn’t notice and is distracted, he ends up playing there and gets a shock.

A short circuit occurs when conductors with different polarities come into contact and cause an electric current of very high intensity, which flows without resistance.

“The way [os adaptadores] were connected, there is no mechanical rigidity. Therefore, the weight with the cable tends to mechanically force the assembly, further increasing the risk of poor contact and overheating”, adds Valter Avelino, professor of electrical engineering at the Centro Universitário EIF.

High-powered electronic devices, which draw more energy, are:

In these cases, the risk of using electronic hacks or putting them on a lower power network can be quite dangerous. The popular “benjamins” — or extensions that “turn” one outlet into several also put security at risk.

“This can lead to a greater demand for energy, above which the conductors were designed”, warns Rosa. The result of this? In extreme cases the wiring can “fry”.

keeping an eye on the net

To avoid overloads, the choice of circuit breaker type must take into account the maximum current supported by the conductors, preferably below it, and not the operating current of the appliances.

Circuit breakers are those switches that turn off if there is an out-of-spec current peak in an electrical circuit. They can prevent accidents as long as they are installed correctly.

“A common attitude is to change circuit breakers for models of greater capacity because they started to trip more frequently. This ends up feeding the problem even more”, says Luiz Antonio Cosenza, engineer and president of CREA-RJ.

He warns that the ideal is to review the electrical installation of homes every five years, as wires and connections may wear out.

More tips to protect yourself

Beware of using benjamins, extensions or TEs. Note the technical specifications in the product description and do not use too many electronics on at the same time. Avoid using too many devices on at the same time in these cases.

Do a review every five years, at least, on electrical installations with qualified and updated professionals.

Replace sockets that are in bad condition, taking the opportunity to put the new standard of sockets, three-pin, if necessary (safer).

Do not replace circuit breakers with higher value ones without first reviewing and changing the section (gauge) of the wires. When in doubt, look for specialized professionals to help.

*With article by Bruna Souza Cruz